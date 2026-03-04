Nasuni Acquires Resilio to Transform End-User File Access and Data Orchestration for Distributed Enterprise Teams

High-Performance File Synchronization and Edge Acceleration Strengthen Nasuni's Leading File Data Platform

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading unstructured data management company, today announced it has acquired Resilio, Inc, a pioneer in high-performance file synchronization and edge acceleration technology.

The acquisition strengthens Nasuni's ability to help enterprises improve end-user file access by removing friction from how distributed teams access and collaborate on shared content. By combining Nasuni's cloud-native file services with Resilio's synchronization and caching technology, the unified platform will offer high-speed access to shared files across offices, remote sites, and hybrid work environments without relying on VPN-based access, disconnected point solutions, or costly hardware constraints.

The acquisition supports Nasuni's strategy to help improve team productivity by making mission-critical global content accessible wherever work happens, while enabling IT teams to maintain centralized control, security, and governance as environments scale. In addition, the acquisition opens up new opportunities focused on high-speed data transfer and orchestration, including support for remote locations with limited bandwidth.

"We're excited to welcome the Resilio team to Nasuni," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Nasuni. "Our customers already rely on Nasuni to manage, protect, and activate their enterprise file data on a global scale. With Resilio, we're extending our platform to help improve enterprise productivity while continuing to simplify operations and protect IT environments."

Resilio is known for its speed, resiliency, and flexibility to deliver high-performance file access even in bandwidth-constrained or remote environments. Its integration into the Nasuni File Data Platform is designed to reduce dependence on VPNs and standalone synchronization tools, while expanding support for a broader range of enterprise workloads.

"We're proud of what the Resilio team has built, and joining Nasuni represents an exciting next step for our employees and customers," said Eric Klinker, Chief Executive Officer at Resilio. "Together, we expect to help organizations collaborate more effectively on mission-critical content, regardless of location."

"Resilio complements our strategy for the Nasuni File Data Platform, further strengthening our leadership in high-speed data access, distribution, and intelligent caching at the edge," said Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer at Nasuni. "By accelerating how distributed data is accessed and made available across environments, we're helping customers more efficiently power AI and analytics initiatives — ensuring teams can securely leverage the right data, in the right place, at the right time to drive better insights and outcomes."

With the acquisition complete, Nasuni and Resilio are focused on customer success while beginning a phased integration of teams, technology, and operations. Existing customers and partners can expect to continue to receive the same level of service and support.

As Nasuni continues to execute on its evolving platform strategy, the company plans to share additional updates in the coming weeks. For more information, click here.

KPMG Corporate Finance served as Resilio's exclusive investment banking advisor for the acquisition.

About Resilio

Resilio delivers high-performance data movement solutions built on a modern architecture that enables enterprises to move faster, unlocking competitive advantage through superior data accessibility at any scale. The company's Active Everywhere Platform powers the most demanding data-intensive workflows for leading organizations in architecture and engineering, media and entertainment, financial services, and beyond. For more information, visit www.resilio.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides a leading next-generation, software-defined NAS and unstructured data management (UDM) platform that unifies the storage, protection, and management of enterprise unstructured data across any major cloud. Powered by its patented UniFS® global file system, this unique architecture fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services to enable unlimited scale, ransomware resilience, global collaboration, and AI-readiness.

Nasuni meets customers where they are. Whether they're modernizing on-premises storage or optimizing multi-cloud environments to reduce costs and risk, the Nasuni platform helps improve business outcomes. It also advances data governance, discovery, and orchestration to prepare unstructured data for use by AI solutions. Trusted by global enterprises in more than 70 countries, Nasuni maintains a 98% customer satisfaction rating. The company has received countless recognitions for its commitment to industry leadership, strategic cost optimization, customer success, and innovation. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Media Contacts

US: Hannah Johnston

V2 Communications

Phone: 617-426-2222

Email: [email protected]

Europe: Beth Collinson

Bracken PR

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo.jpg