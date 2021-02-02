Nate Blaylock joins Canary Speech as CTO

Blaylock, a former Senior Research Manager and NLU architect at Nuance Communications, was hired as the CTO. Tweet this

"Nate has specific and critical experience that will be beneficial to Canary reaching the next level as we continue commercialization of our voice biomarker technology, both domestically and internationally," stated Henry O'Connell, CEO of Canary Speech.

Blaylock received bachelor's degrees in linguistics and computer science from Brigham Young University and a master's degree and doctorate in computer science from the University of Rochester. He continued his work as a research associate at He continued his work as a research scientist at Saarland University and later the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition (IHMC) where he led research projects on dialog systems and natural language understanding. Blaylock's business experience and technical background, including his proficiency in multiple languages, are timely and helpful to Canary. Blaylock is fluent or has advanced working knowledge of German, Spanish, Japanese and French.

In addition to his academic achievements, Blaylock has excelled professionally in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Understanding, and speech and language processing. Working for more than fifteen years at increasingly senior roles in directing technical teams, in both R&D and commercialization, Blaylock spent eight years at Nuance and Cerence (a spinoff of Nuance's Automotive division), where he was responsible for the development and implementation of products in over 20 languages.

Nate Blaylock said, "Canary is a leader in the speech-as-biomarker space in the healthcare industry. After speaking with founders Jeff Adams and Henry O'Connell, I knew that Canary Speech is where I want to devote my time and energy. "

