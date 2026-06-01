NatGasHub.com Launches UtilityTariffs™ -- A Revolutionary Automated Natural Gas Utility Tariffs Platform for North America

New automation technology enables energy companies to monitor, standardize, and automatically upload natural gas utility tariff changes directly into their ETRM systems.

HOUSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGasHub.com, a leading provider of automated natural gas operational data and workflow automation solutions, today announced the launch of UtilityTariffs™, a new automated natural gas utility tariffs platform designed specifically for utilities, marketers, traders, financial institutions, LNG operators, and other physical gas market participants across North America.

The new UtilityTariffs™ platform enables companies to retrieve standardized natural gas utility tariff data from hundreds of Local Distribution Companies (LDCs) and gas utilities throughout the United States and Canada.

UtilityTariffs™ automates the monitoring, gathering, standardization, and delivery of utility tariff changes directly into clients' Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) systems, significantly reducing operational workload, minimizing manual hand-typing, and helping companies avoid costly invoice mismatches.

Historically, natural gas professionals have been forced to manually monitor hundreds of fragmented utility websites, download tariff PDFs in inconsistent formats, and hand-type tariff changes into spreadsheets and internal systems.

NatGasHub.com stated that UtilityTariffs™ was developed to modernize this highly manual workflow through centralized automation, real-time monitoring, and API-driven integration.

The platform includes coverage for more than 490 utility and Local Distribution Company (LDC) tariff datasets across North America, including commodity charges, fuel charges, reservation fees, surcharges, mileage-based rates, and other utility tariff components.

UtilityTariffs™ also includes automated alerts for upcoming tariff changes approved by regulatory agencies, allowing users to proactively monitor operational and commercial impacts before changes become effective.

The platform is fully integrated with NatGasHub.com's broader automation infrastructure and can connect directly into major ETRM platforms including Endur, Allegro, PCI, FIS Aligne, and other custom trading and risk management systems.

According to NatGasHub.com, the objective of UtilityTariffs™ is to eliminate repetitive manual processing and provide energy companies with a centralized source of standardized utility tariff intelligence.

"Natural gas utility tariffs have historically been buried across hundreds of utility websites and lengthy PDF documents," said Jay Bhatty, CEO of NatGasHub.com.

"Many companies still rely on manual processes to monitor tariff changes, update spreadsheets, and reconcile invoices. We wanted to eliminate this pain point through automation."

"UtilityTariffs™ allows companies to monitor and automate utility tariff updates at scale while dramatically improving operational efficiency, accuracy, and visibility."

NatGasHub.com stated that the platform also includes customizable email alerts, downloadable Excel integrations, API connectivity, historical tariff data, and enterprise-wide access for users within subscribing organizations.

UtilityTariffs™ is now available through NatGasHub.com as part of its gTARIFF product suite.

About NatGasHub.com

NatGasHub.com provides automated operational and commercial data solutions for the North American natural gas industry. Its products help traders, schedulers, utilities, LNG facilities, producers, financial institutions, and physical gas market participants automate workflows across hundreds of pipelines and utilities. Solutions include tariff automation, nominations automation, invoice automation, scheduled quantities, critical notices, storage data, capacity releases, and other operational datasets delivered through APIs and enterprise integrations.

SOURCE NatGasHub.com