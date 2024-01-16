Nathan Cummings Foundation Opens Grant and PRI Opportunity for Racial, Economic, Environmental Justice

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nathan Cummings Foundation (NCF) announced today that it is accepting proposals for grants and program-related investments (PRIs). This grant and PRI opportunity flows from the foundation's strategic plan to activate the totality of its assets to support organizations driving people-centric impact outcomes toward racial, economic, and environmental justice (REEJ).

"We are excited to have an open line for values-aligned organizations and innovators to reach us," said NCF President and CEO Rey Ramsey. "They hold the keys to how we advance impact solutions. We will listen and learn from them."

The foundation has an approximately $17 million grantmaking budget for 2024 and will offer three new types of grants:

Venture Grants: (up to $100K ): These grants are short-term and designed to provide expedited support to social entrepreneurs with breakthrough and innovative solutions.

(up to ): These grants are short-term and designed to provide expedited support to social entrepreneurs with breakthrough and innovative solutions. Advancement Grants: (up to $250K ) These grants are designed to provide two-year support to project-based work and/or help scale organizations and promising solutions.

(up to ) These grants are designed to provide two-year support to project-based work and/or help scale organizations and promising solutions. Enterprise Grants: ($250k+) These grants are designed to provide multi-year, unrestricted funding to partners that have deep alignment across our REEJ focus areas and offer the most opportunity to use all our financial and nonfinancial resources to support their solutions.

The PRI initiative is backed by the board's recent decision to dedicate five percent ($22 million) of the foundation's endowment in the coming years to provide low-interest loans and other forms of low-cost financing to organizations focused on REEJ. The foundations budget for the initiative's first year is targeted at approximately $3 million.

The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2024. NCF encourages applicants to review the "Apply for Funding" section of its website for guidance.

For additional information about this announcement, please contact NCF's Director of Communications Candice Wynter, at [email protected].

ABOUT THE NATHAN CUMMINGS FOUNDATION

The Nathan Cummings Foundation is a multigenerational family foundation, rooted in the Jewish tradition of social justice, supporting and investing in systemic solutions that advance racial, economic, and environmental justice. We are committed to leveraging 100 percent of the foundation's assets — from our grants to our investments to our voice — in pursuit of people-centric impact. For more information, visit nathancummings.org.

