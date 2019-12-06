Nation Ford Chemical Receives SOCMA's Top National Performance Improvement Honor

FORT MILL, S.C., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nation Ford Chemical is pleased to announce it has been recognized for exemplary efforts in improving environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading trade association representing specialty and fine chemical manufacturers.

Nation Ford participates in SOCMA's ChemStewards® program that has for 13 years encouraged and recognized companies for operating their facilities in an environment that promotes safety and environmental compliance to all stakeholders.

This is Nation Ford Chemical's second consecutive year of receiving the association's top honor, the Gold Performance Improvement Award, which was presented during a ceremony at SOCMA Week in New Orleans on December 5. Nation Ford President Jay Dickson and Technical Manager Brooke DiDomenico accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Particularly impressing the panel of judges was Nation Ford Chemical's commitment to EHS&S success, which includes an investment of more than $1 million in a new 2,500-square-foot Employee Training Facility to improve the functionality of safety training. Nation Ford Chemical also conducts communications meetings with key stakeholders that have led to a significant reduction in recordable injuries. Judges were also wowed by the fact that Nation Ford Chemical's technical staff spent 100 manhours creating a database to catalog prevalent EHS&S regulations and classification of all chemicals at the facility. Nation Ford Chemical also installed an industry-leading emergency containment system between its operations and the nearby river that resulted from a non-required plant study on "What-Ifs" concerning catastrophic releases from events such as tornadoes.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work our employees have done on our EHS&S program," said DiDomenico. "This award reflects our commitment to constant improvement for our products, our workers and our neighbors in the community. In order to win this award, there must be dedication and participation in the company EHS&S program from all employees. Winning two years in a row confirms what a great group of people we have working at Nation Ford Chemical."

"Nation Ford Chemical has truly made exemplary strides and steadfast efforts to provide a safe work environment for their employees and has fully embraced EHS&S excellence," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "We commend the NFC team for setting a standard that companies in the specialty industry can learn from and emulate as they build and strengthen their own EHS&S programs. We are honored to have them as a dedicated member of our ChemStewards program, which provides a platform where colleagues in the industry can learn from each other and share best practices that will assist them in building customer confidence, community trust and strengthening product stewardship throughout the value chain."

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.org.

About Nation Ford Chemical

Founded in 1977, Nation Ford Chemical is one of America's most respected custom manufacturers of specialty organic chemicals. NFC's products, including Sulfanilic Acid (CAS#121-57-3) and PANA (N-Phenyl-1-naphthylamine, CAS#90-30-2), are sold worldwide through offices in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan. NFC has a diverse background in toll manufacturing custom chemicals with production at our 27-acre site in Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA. For more information, visit http://www.nationfordchem.com.

