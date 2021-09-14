National Advertising Division Refers Advertising Claims for Gravity Defyer Shoes to Federal Trade Commission for Possible Enforcement Action

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs is disappointed that Gravity Defyer Medical Technology Corporation declined to participate in the industry self-regulation process. As a result of the advertiser's failure to participate, NAD has referred advertising claims for their Gravity Defyer shoes to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for review.

Through its routine monitoring program, NAD challenged the claims:

"Clinically Proven to Relieve Pain: Back, Knee, Ankle & Foot Pain. According to a 2017 double-blind study conducted by Olive View UCLA Medical Center."

"And ease discomfort associated with: arthritis; joint pain; heel spurs; and more"

"85% -- less knee pain"

"91% -- less back pain"

"92% -- less ankle pain"

"75% -- less foot pain"

During the inquiry, the advertiser permanently discontinued the challenged claim "Live Life Without Pain: Plantar Fasciitis; Arthritis; Joint Pain; Heel Spurs; Back & Knee Pain" and the reference to "plantar fasciitis" in the claim ". . . ease discomfort associated with: fasciitis; arthritis; joint pain; heel spurs; and more," as well as the testimonial "I've had lower back pain for years. Walking in these shoes was life changing for me. I feel like I'm walking on air." Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on the merits.

In 2019, NAD requested that Gravity Defyer Medical Technology Corporation provide evidence that it complied with a 2011 NAD decision to discontinue certain health-related claims for Gravity Defyer shoes. After the advertiser referred to new clinical evidence in support of the 2011 challenged claims, NAD closed that compliance inquiry and granted the advertiser's petition to reopen the case.

After initially agreeing to participate in the reopened case, and shortly before the issuance of NAD's decision, the advertiser stated that it will no longer participate in the NAD process. Thus, NAD has referred the matter to the FTC for possible enforcement action.

