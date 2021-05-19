National Advertising Division Refers Quicken Loans' "No Registration, No Login" Claims to Federal Trade Commission for Further Review

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs has referred advertising claims made by Quicken Loans to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for review. Through its routine monitoring program, NAD challenged "No Registration, No Login" claims made by Quicken Loans in connection with encouraging consumers to refinance their mortgage and learn more about its low refinancing rates. The advertiser did not respond to NAD's request to provide substantiation for its claims.

NAD determined that the claim "No Registration, No Login" reasonably communicates the message that consumers' personal data will not be collected or shared with third parties. However, despite this claim, NAD noted that consumers must enter a significant amount of personal information before any information about mortgage rates is provided.

Further, Quicken Loans' Privacy Policy indicates that it shares and collects personal data. Quicken Loans identifies the types of personal data it collects, the sources of such data, as well as how and why it may share such data with third parties. NAD found that this use of personal data contradicts the reasonable takeaway from the "No Registration, No Login" claim that consumers' personal information will not be shared with third parties.

NAD was disappointed that the advertiser did not participate in the self-regulatory process. NAD is well-equipped to assess the truth and accuracy of the challenged claims. Considering the advertiser's failure to provide a substantive response to NAD's request for substantiation for its claims or participate in any way in the self-regulatory process, NAD has referred the matter to the FTC for possible enforcement action.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

