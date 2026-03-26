National Afterschool Association Recognizes Think Together's Sara Orellana Among 2026 Next Generation of Afterschool Leaders

Think Together Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Sara Orellana becomes sixth Think Together leader to receive the prestigious honor.

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's largest nonprofit expanded learning service provider, is proud to announce Family and Community Engagement (FACE) coordinator Sara Orellana's recognition as a Next Generation of Afterschool Leaders by the National Afterschool Association. Orellana was recognized alongside 29 other NextGen Leaders during the NAA26 convention in Washington D.C., March 11-14.

Think Together is proud to announce Family and Community Engagement (FACE) coordinator Sara Orellana’s recognition as a Next Generation of Afterschool Leaders by the National Afterschool Association. Orellana was recognized alongside 29 other NextGen Leaders during the NAA26 convention in Washington D.C., March 11-14.

This recognition celebrates outstanding early-career professionals in the out-of-school time field who are deeply committed to their own growth and the growth of others, and who continue to build their leadership skills through dedication, curiosity, and perseverance.

Orellana joined Think Together in 2022 as a FACE coordinator in the organization's Southeast Los Angeles region, then transferring to Santa Fe Springs. Her leadership skills led to a transformational impact, helping 67 school sites and supporting more than 4,000 students.

"Sara embeds herself into the school communities," said Executive Director of Programs Jesse Durkin. "She comes from a place of service above self, inspiring other staff members and her peers. She makes it a priority to advocate with local officials, mayors, state senators and more to shine a light on expanded learning."

In 2025, Orellana's impact on her community earned her Think Together's Making an Impact award. This award is given to exceptional leaders who have made a significant contribution to the organization's mission of changing the odds for kids through expanded learning programs.

As a team of 10, they take on various responsibilities within their roles including acting as a liaison to school support services, advocating for legislation that funds expanded learning and serving as a resource for school site and district partners.

In 2025, the FACE team trained over 1,000 Think Together staff members to better understand the needs of the communities Think Together serves. They also delivered nearly 9,000 informational pieces across Think Together's regions ranging from site event flyers to family resource brochures to newsletters.

With Orellana's recognition, she will join the list of outstanding Think Together leaders who advocate for the importance of afterschool programs. She joins past Think Together NAA honorees Alexis Rivas (2025), Hernan Sanchez (2022), Helen Welderufael (2021), Alberto Barajas (2018) and Stacy Galdamez (2017).

NAA's Afterschool Today magazine will feature the honorees in its Spring 2026 issue. Read more from the National Afterschool Association here.

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, and leadership development for teachers and school administrators.

For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

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SOURCE Think Together