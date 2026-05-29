Think Together Recognizes Paramount Unified School District as its 2026 Champion of Change Award Recipient

Together, Think Together and Paramount Unified serve 3,308 students in the district with quality expanded learning opportunities.

PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's largest nonprofit expanded learning service provider and a division of Think Education, is proud to announce it has honored Paramount Unified School District with its Champion of Change Award at an award presentation held at the district's board meeting on May 13 and at a Principal's Breakfast event on May 20.

(LEFT to RIGHT) Paramount USD Superintendent Dr. Joshua Lightle, Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth

Since 2022, Think Together and Paramount Unified have aligned their visions to ensure 3,308 students across 15 school sites from TK-8 have access to enrichment and academic support that not only fuels their learning but also ignites new passions in various subjects. Paramount Unified is Think Together's second-largest district partner.

"The partnership Think Together has with Paramount Unified really comes down to the relationships, the established trust and working towards a shared commitment to elevating student success," said Think Education Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "Together, we're opening doors to limitless possibilities for the next generation of career professionals."

A cornerstone of this impact is the district's collaboration with Think Together to expand enrichment offerings, which are dynamic programs designed to broaden students' learning experiences beyond the classroom.

In partnership with organizations such as Orange County School of the Arts, Street Soccer USA, and Arts & Learning Conservatory, Paramount students are exploring the arts through ballet folklórico, mariachi, theater, and film production, while also staying active through sports and strengthening critical thinking skills through STEM-based learning.

"When we think about what our mission for Think Together is, which is changing the odds for kids, and working alongside Paramount Unified, it's clear that they want the best for their students in their community," said Think Together Executive Director Eddie Garcia. "Bringing quality afterschool experiences to students is monumental to the district, and Think Together is proud to provide those opportunities."

In addition to supporting Paramount students with hands-on enrichment during the afterschool time, Think Together also provides before school learning and during non-instructional sessions. Daily, students have a full day of supplemental education, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"These initiatives demonstrate that Paramount Unified's collaboration with Think Together is not a single program, but a comprehensive, expanded learning ecosystem," said Paramount Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Joshua Lightle. "The partnership integrates academics with enrichment and social-emotional development in alignment with the district's instructional priorities and equity commitments, while also removing barriers for families by providing free, accessible programs."

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity, and excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Education's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, school improvement and leadership development for teachers and school administrators.

For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

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SOURCE Think Together