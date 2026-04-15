National Airlines Celebrates Successful Delivery of Its First Boeing 777-200F Aircraft in Seattle*

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including National Airlines' valued customers, key partners, and senior representatives from Boeing. The event featured a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an exclusive guided tour of the aircraft, offering attendees a firsthand look at the capabilities of the new freighter.

National Airlines Chairman Chris Alf commented "We are incredibly proud to welcome the Boeing 777-200F into our fleet. Today's celebration is not just the induction of a new freighter to the fleet, but also about the partnerships, trust, and shared vision that have brought us to this moment in our 35 years journey. This is an extension of our commitment to the aviation industry and customers to offer the most advanced and customed cargo solutions worldwide. We thank Boeing and all the leadership for the partnership in making this a cherished reality."

The addition of the Boeing 777-200F to National Airlines' fleet represents a significant advancement in its operational capabilities. Renowned for its long-range performance, fuel efficiency, and high payload capacity, the aircraft will enable the airline to further enhance its global cargo network and deliver superior and sustainable services to customers.

The successful delivery reinforces National Airlines' commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence in the air cargo sector, positioning the airline for continued expansion in key global markets. The airline will be taking deliveries of its rest three 777-200F freighters in the coming months

About National

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. offers premium global end-to-end logistics solutions, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. Through global operational hubs, niche and industry-specific transportation solutions are curated for governmental programs, defence departments, e-commerce, automotive, oil-field projects, temperature-controlled shipments, live animal movements, and humanitarian aid & relief support. National Airlines, the airline division is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier with a fleet of 9 B747-400 Freighters and 3 passenger aircraft, including A330-300 and A330-200. The airline has also placed orders for 4 B777 freighters, set to join the fleet in the coming months. The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charters to over 450+ airports worldwide. From humanitarian aid to e-commerce shipments, National Airlines customised air cargo charter services are offered to defence, automotive, energy, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry customers. Offices and hubs in the United States of America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong manage the global operations.

SOURCE National Airlines