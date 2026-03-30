National Airlines' First Boeing 777-200 Freighter Commences Test Flights

The introduction of the B777-200F represents a transformative advancement in National Airlines' long-haul cargo capabilities. Recognized as one of the most advanced and efficient freighters in global aviation today, the aircraft offers a payload capacity exceeding 102 tonnes, a range of over 9,000 kilometers, and fuel-efficient twin-engine performance. Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and advanced flight systems, the B777F ensures enhanced operational precision, fuel efficiency, and reliability across intercontinental routes.

National Airlines Chairman Mr. Christopher Alf commented, "we are excitedly waiting to see the Boeing 777-200 Freighter enter commercial operations, offering our customers an enhanced fleet option to support their evolving charter requirements. The induction of the B777-200 freighters marks a significant step in strengthening our global cargo network, enabling greater efficiency, reach, and operational flexibility. This milestone further reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class transportation solutions and consistently exceeding the expectations of our partners and customers worldwide."

The addition of the B777-200 freighter signals the beginning of a new chapter in the airline's fleet modernization program and complements the existing fleet of nine Boeing 747-400 freighters, and passenger fleet of Airbus A330-300 and A330-200 aircraft. In today's rapidly evolving air cargo landscape, driven by e-commerce growth, global supply chain demands, and the need for faster, more reliable air freight movement, the Boeing 777-200 freighter plays a critical role owing to its performance capability and sustainability technologies.

About National

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. offers premium global end-to-end logistics solutions, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. Through global operational hubs, niche and industry-specific transportation solutions are curated for governmental programs, defence departments, e-commerce, automotive, oil-field projects, temperature-controlled shipments, live animal movements, and humanitarian aid & relief support. National Airlines, the airline division is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier with a fleet of 9 B747-400 Freighters and 3 passenger aircraft, including A330-300 and A330-200. The airline has also placed orders for 4 B777 freighters, set to join the fleet in the coming months. The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charters to over 450+ airports worldwide. From humanitarian aid to e-commerce shipments, National Airlines customised air cargo charter services are offered to defence, automotive, energy, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry customers. Offices and hubs in the United States of America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong manage the global operations.

SOURCE National Airlines