National Airlines Continues Strategic Fleet Expansion with Delivery of Second Boeing 777F

In April 2026, National Airlines welcomed its first Boeing 777 Freighter during a special delivery event attended by the airline's leadership team, strategic partners, and valued customers. The arrival of the second aircraft within a short span highlights the airline's ambitious fleet expansion strategy and its growing presence in the international air cargo market.

National Airlines Chairman Christopher Alf commented, "We are excited about the arrival of our second Boeing 777 Freighter and look forward to further growing our charter cargo offerings and services for specialized industries and customer groups in the coming months. This milestone marks another important step in our long-term fleet expansion strategy. A special word of appreciation to our National Airlines Maintenance and Operations teams as well as the Boeing team for their leadership, partnership, and continued support throughout this fleet expansion program."

The Boeing 777-200 Freighter is regarded as one of the world's most advanced and efficient long-range cargo aircraft. Powered by modern GE90 engines and equipped with cutting-edge avionics and fuel-efficient technology, the aircraft offers exceptional payload capability, operational reliability, and intercontinental range. With the ability to transport specialized cargo across long distances nonstop, the B777F enables faster, flexible, and more efficient transportation solutions for a wide range of industries.

National Airlines is also preparing to welcome its third and fourth Boeing 777 Freighters in the coming months, further accelerating the airline's transformation into a leading provider of customized air cargo solutions connecting businesses and industries around the world.

With this latest delivery, the airline now operates a fleet of two 777 freighters, nine B747 freighters, alongside passenger aircraft including the A330-300 and A330-200, while continuing to expand its fleet.

About National

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. offers premium global end-to-end logistics solutions, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. Through global operational hubs, niche and industry-specific transportation solutions are curated for governmental programs, defence departments, e-commerce, automotive, oil-field projects, temperature-controlled shipments, live animal movements, and humanitarian aid & relief support. National Airlines, the airline division is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier with a fleet of 9 B747-400 Freighters and 3 passenger aircraft, including A330-300 and A330-200. The airline has also placed orders for 4 B777 freighters, set to join the fleet in the coming months. The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charters to over 450+ airports worldwide. From humanitarian aid to e-commerce shipments, National Airlines customised air cargo charter services are offered to defence, automotive, energy, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry customers. Offices and hubs in the United States of America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong manage the global operations.

SOURCE National Airlines