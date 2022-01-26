National Alliance Brings CISR High School Program to Laredo School District Thanks to 2022 Spencer Educational Foundation Grant

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is a proud recipient of a 2022 Spencer Educational Foundation grant to support and expand the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) High School Program (HSP). The HSP is a growing initiative that anticipates the industry's evolving talent needs through comprehensive student exposure and education, growing and diversifying the talent pipeline at the earliest juncture. Specifically, the grant provides first-year funding for three new schools in Laredo, Texas and one in Perry Township, Indiana.

Founded in 1979, the Spencer Educational Foundation is the nation's premier organization funding the education of future Risk Management and Insurance (RMI) professionals. General Grants support two critical goals of the RMI industry: to provide experiential learning opportunities to RMI students and attract new talent to the industry. The spirit of the HSP embodies Spencer's mission to support the future of insurance by meaningfully investing in educational opportunities.

The National Alliance will use the grant funding to bring the CISR High School program to three new schools in Laredo, Texas this month. Students at Laredo's Joseph W. Nixon, Raymond and Tirza Martin, and Dr. Leonides G. Cigarroa high schools will be the initial beneficiaries of the Spencer grant, with Perry Township, Indiana anticipating a Fall 2022 launch. Earning the CISR HS designation and completing the optional internship gives graduates a significant workforce advantage, helping them secure a bright future in the risk management and insurance field.

Rogelio Garcia, Executive Director of CCMR, Advanced Academics and Schools of Innovation at Laredo Independent School District stated, "In the ever-changing employment and workforce trends, the occupational skills gap grows deeper. For this reason, our ability to prepare and provide our future generations with the skills, knowledge, and certification to help close that gap has become an instrumental force for our approach from high school. The collaboration and assistance from our business and industry partners is the key element for our success."

"Spencer is proud to award the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research with a 2022 grant to fund their high school program at four new high schools," said Robin Roeder, Spencer Board Chair and SVP, Risk Management at Sedgwick. "As we look toward the future of risk management and insurance, we know the importance of continuing to grow the talent pipeline and introduce young individuals to the countless career opportunities available to them within our industry. Funding the CISR High School Program will undoubtedly help accomplish that by exposing more students to exciting new RMI professions."

The National Alliance offers practical insurance and risk management courses taught by active insurance practitioners. Thousands of Risk Management and Insurance professionals earn their designations to maintain successful careers.

