National Alliance Faculty Lance Ewing Awarded RIMS Harry and Dorothy Goodell Award

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Ewing wins the Harry and Dorothy Goodell Award at the RISKWORLD™ conference's Awards Luncheon and Leadership Keynote in San Francisco. Offered by RIMS, the risk management society®, Mr. Ewing is the Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management and Operations for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The award recognizes individuals who further the goals of RIMS and the risk management discipline through outstanding service and achievement.

About Mr. Ewing

Mr. Ewing has been a faculty member for the Certified Risk Manager Designation program offered by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research for over 25 years. He is a founding member of the program and participates in curriculum development and revisions. He frequently teaches advanced risk management topics at the organization's seminars and courses. He is the author of many articles on insurance, risk management, crisis management, governance & compliance, complex claims management and workers' compensation. He speaks frequently on enterprise risk management, high value claims and risk financing.

Sarah Warhaftig, Academic Director at The National Alliance, who nominated Mr. Ewing for the award shared this:

"Lance Ewing has been a continuous supporter of the National Alliance and its educational programs. As a founding member of the CRM faculty, he was instrumental in shaping the designation program and ensuring its timeliness and relevance. Lance freely gives of his time and presents in our MEGA and Ruble sessions on current topics and emerging risks. It has been a privilege, and pleasure to know Lance and work with him. The Goodell award is a wonderful acknowledgement of his life-long work and commitment to the Risk Management community."

Mr. Ewing served on the advisory/client boards of Willis, AIG, AHLA, and the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research. Most recently, he held the position of Chair of the Risk Management Program at the University of Mississippi. He is a member of the Advisory Board for the East Carolina University RMI program.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider, recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

Media Contact:

Sarah Warhaftig

[email protected]

512-349-3311

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research