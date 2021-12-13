National Alliance of Black School Educators Names Audrey Muhammad as Inaugural Recipient of the 2021 NABSE $10,000 Scholarship Award

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) recently named Audrey Muhammad, college success instructor at Durham Technical Community College in Durham, NC, as the recipient of the 2021 NABSE $10,000 Scholarship Award, which is sponsored by Curriculum Associates. This inaugural award, The Dr. Charles Mitchell, Jr. Leadership Scholarship, will help support Muhammad as she pursues an advanced degree in educational leadership at Wilmington University.

"We offer our congratulations to Ms. Muhammad on being the recipient of the inaugural award and wish her continued success in her educational endeavors," said Dr. Fadhilika Atiba-Weza, executive director of NABSE. "NABSE is proud to present this scholarship in honor of Dr. Charles Mitchell, Jr., a founding member of our organization, whose recognition of the importance of leadership contributed to the formation of NABSE. In addition, we thank Curriculum Associates for its support and look forward to our continued partnership."

Muhammad has been an educator for the past 28 years. Prior to her current role, she worked for Toledo Public Schools in Ohio and San Bernardino Unified School District and West Contra Costa Unified School District in California. During this time, she served as a high school English teacher, mentor teacher, and facilitator of various education workshops. She is also the author of numerous books, including How to Set Worthy Goals and Rhymes of the Times: Black Nursery Rhymes, and is the publisher of the inspirational Virtue Today Magazine.

"It is truly an honor to be the first recipient of the NABSE scholarship sponsored by Curriculum Associates, a company that is willing to invest in educators and education," said Muhammad. "As an educator and author, I plan to use my award to complete my doctoral degree in educational leadership. I also plan to have a positive impact in the field of education by helping to redesign our school system to include more project-based learning and culturally responsive teaching."

"There is no one more deserving of this honor," said Dr. Nardos King, president of NABSE. "We are excited for Audrey and know she will reach her goal of obtaining a doctorate in educational leadership."

Muhammad was recognized with the scholarship last month during the awards banquet at the 49th Annual NABSE Conference in Los Angeles.

"Audrey Muhammad is a dedicated and passionate educator who has made a mark on all of the school communities she has served," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Alongside NABSE, we congratulate her on receiving this award and are proud to help support this next step in her career."

To learn more about NABSE and the 2021 NABSE $10,000 Scholarship Award, visit NABSE.org/Scholarship-Award/. To learn more about Curriculum Associates, visit CurriculumAssociates.com.

About NABSE

The National Alliance of Black School Educators is the nation's premier nonprofit organization devoted to furthering the academic success for the nation's children—particularly children of African descent. NABSE boasts an outreach to a distinguished group of preeminent educators, including teachers, administrators, superintendents, as well as corporate and institutional members. Founded in 1970, NABSE is dedicated to improving both the educational experiences and accomplishments of African-American youth through the development and use of instructional and motivational methods that increase levels of inspiration, attendance, and overall achievement.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact:

Kati Elliott,

KEH Communications,

(410) 975-9638,

[email protected];

Charlotte Fixler,

Curriculum Associates,

(978) 901-6066,

[email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

Related Links

www.curriculumassociates.com

