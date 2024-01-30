National Association for Business Resources Names Valor a Best and Brightest Place to Work in 2024

News provided by

Valor

30 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® honors innovative business acumen

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, has earned statewide recognition as a leader in employment standards in being named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2024. Of all the Texas-based companies that were nominated and evaluated, only those with truly distinguished business acumen and superior human resource practices were chosen for this honor. Valor was one of a select few companies in the DFW area singled out for their innovative employee engagement programs and initiatives.

Continue Reading
National Association for Business Resources Names Valor a Best and Brightest Place to Work in 2024
National Association for Business Resources Names Valor a Best and Brightest Place to Work in 2024

"The success Valor has been able to achieve at such an early stage is a credit to those who work tirelessly to ensure our clients' expectations are not only met but exceeded," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We pride ourselves on providing our employees with the same level of support and gratitude as our clients, and we're grateful to the Best and Brightest Program for recognizing Valor's investment in caring for our team. We intend to continue setting a high standard of excellence for both workplace innovation and culture."

As a company that has seen its staff double year after year, Valor continually seeks out best practices and methods that align with its culture and core values. New business processes are developed, programs are adopted, and investments are based on companywide input, earning Valor both local and national recognition for its achievements. In 2023 alone, Valor placed on the Inspiring Workplaces North American and Global lists, Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work and for the second year in a row, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Places to Work. Fort Worth-based professionals are empowered in their roles at Valor with continual support from leadership through company sponsored development, education, and initiatives. Valor also offers an extensive list of benefits including but not limited to 100% of health insurance premiums paid for all employees, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D and a 401K retirement plan with company match.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies, providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting, and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations. As one of the premier oil and gas outsourcing companies in Texas, Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

About Valor:
Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:
Jeff Cheatham
9729616171
[email protected]

SOURCE Valor

Also from this source

Fort Worth-Based Valor Adds Three New Oil and Gas Accountants

Fort Worth-Based Valor Adds Three New Oil and Gas Accountants

Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing,...
Valor Welcomes Hillari Rawls as New Accounting Manager

Valor Welcomes Hillari Rawls as New Accounting Manager

Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing, is pleased...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.