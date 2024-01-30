The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® honors innovative business acumen

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, has earned statewide recognition as a leader in employment standards in being named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2024. Of all the Texas-based companies that were nominated and evaluated, only those with truly distinguished business acumen and superior human resource practices were chosen for this honor. Valor was one of a select few companies in the DFW area singled out for their innovative employee engagement programs and initiatives.

National Association for Business Resources Names Valor a Best and Brightest Place to Work in 2024

"The success Valor has been able to achieve at such an early stage is a credit to those who work tirelessly to ensure our clients' expectations are not only met but exceeded," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We pride ourselves on providing our employees with the same level of support and gratitude as our clients, and we're grateful to the Best and Brightest Program for recognizing Valor's investment in caring for our team. We intend to continue setting a high standard of excellence for both workplace innovation and culture."

As a company that has seen its staff double year after year, Valor continually seeks out best practices and methods that align with its culture and core values. New business processes are developed, programs are adopted, and investments are based on companywide input, earning Valor both local and national recognition for its achievements. In 2023 alone, Valor placed on the Inspiring Workplaces North American and Global lists, Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work and for the second year in a row, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Places to Work. Fort Worth-based professionals are empowered in their roles at Valor with continual support from leadership through company sponsored development, education, and initiatives. Valor also offers an extensive list of benefits including but not limited to 100% of health insurance premiums paid for all employees, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D and a 401K retirement plan with company match.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies, providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting, and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations. As one of the premier oil and gas outsourcing companies in Texas, Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Cheatham

9729616171

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor