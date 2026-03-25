National Campaign Calls to Make Financial Education a Core Subject

DALLAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) today announced the launch of a national initiative, Make Financial Education a Core Subject (#MakeFinEdCore), calling for financial education to be elevated to the same academic status as traditional core subjects such as math, science, English, and social studies.

The campaign is grounded in a simple reality: financial education is at least as important as core subjects – science, math, English, social studies - yet it is not treated that way in schools.

Knowing how to earn and manage money is essential to meeting basic needs and living independently. Financial capability influences a person's ability to secure housing, access healthcare, manage debt, build savings, and make informed decisions about education and employment. While traditional subjects provide academic foundations, financial education directly and practically impacts every individual throughout their lives.

Learn more and sign the petition to Make Financial Education a Core Subject:

https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/make-financial-education-a-core-subject/

Evidence from high school graduates reinforces this perspective. In a national survey of 1,281 high school graduates, 88.77% reported that financial education is as important as or more important than traditional academic subjects for real-world adult success. Across all subjects evaluated, financial education was rated equal to or more important than every subject tested.

Despite this, students across the country continue to graduate without the knowledge and skills needed to navigate financial systems. Young adults are often required to make major financial decisions shortly after graduation - including student loans, credit use, housing, and employment - without formal preparation. These early decisions can have long-lasting consequences, affecting credit, debt levels, career opportunities, and long-term financial stability.

The campaign is further supported by soon-to-be-released research, National Evaluation of State Financial Literacy Mandates and Academic Standards Alignment, the first comprehensive, standards-based analysis of financial education policies across all 50 states.

The findings are clear: financial education is not being treated as a core academic discipline.

No state demonstrated full program-level alignment with minimum core academic standards

Parity with baseline academic expectations was rare across the evaluation framework

Overall performance remained low, even where partial alignment was identified

"Financial education influences nearly all major decisions individuals make in adult life - from managing income and credit to securing housing and planning for the future," said Vince Shorb, CEO at the National Financial Educators Council. "Yet it is not taught with the same rigor, standards, or accountability as other subjects. This campaign is about closing that gap."

The Make Financial Education a Core Subject campaign focuses on achieving parity with standards. Core subjects share common characteristics, including defined learning standards, structured curriculum, qualified educators, sufficient instructional time, and accountability systems that measure outcomes. Financial education, in most cases, lacks these foundational elements.

The NFEC emphasizes that expanding financial education mandates alone is not enough. Research shows that programs that fall below minimum academic standards often produce limited measurable outcomes - not because the subject lacks importance, but because it is not implemented with sufficient rigor and structure.

Sustainable improvement requires coherent policy design, instructional infrastructure, and accountability systems aligned with real-world outcomes.

The NFEC is inviting educators, policymakers, parents, and community leaders to support the campaign and help elevate financial education to core-subject status.

The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is an IACET-Accredited organization dedicated to advancing financial education through standards, training, and advocacy. The NFEC provides professional development, curriculum, and research to support effective financial education programs that improve real-world outcomes.

Contact:

Claudia Martins

7026203059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council