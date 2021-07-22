National Cancer Institute Awards ICF $49 Million Digital Communications Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has awarded leading global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a single-award re-compete blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide digital communications strategy, design and implementation support for its behavioral health initiatives. The BPA will be implemented by ICF Next, ICF's marketing, communications and digital transformation agency. It has a ceiling of $49 million and has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

ICF will draw on its combined expertise in public health, digital communications, citizen engagement and behavior change to bring innovation to NCI's mobile health initiatives, including Smokefree.gov, to help the agency drive healthy actions. This work will be supported by ICF experts in smoking cessation, communications with multicultural communities and communities that are underserved, and cancer control methods, practices, and resources.

"Digital communications and mobile health solutions are evolving faster than ever, with the pandemic further accelerating the need for innovation," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "Health behaviors, along with communication patterns and trends, are also rapidly changing. We are helping NCI create tools and resources that can quickly evolve with these changes while ensuring key public health stakeholders and the public are supported, informed and engaged."

ICF brings together rich institutional policy knowledge and award-winning agency capabilities to translate important public health science into actionable health messaging through a full set of capabilities designed to drive participation with clients' most important stakeholders. ICF Next is ranked the seventh largest agency in the U.S. and the 13th largest globally by PRWeek and was named a 2020 Ad Age Agency Standout.

