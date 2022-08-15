National Cancer Institute Selects ICF for Epidemiology and Genetics Research IDIQ

Company Will Compete for up to $320 Million in Research and Clinical Operations Support Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics (DCEG) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) as one of five awardees for a new multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide epidemiologic and clinical operations support for studies and other research activities.

The IDIQ, which was awarded in the second quarter of 2022, has a ceiling value of $320 million across all awardees and term of 10 years, including a five-year base and a five-year option period.

ICF's team of health research and public health experts will support DCEG's programs, and its approximately 150 epidemiologists, geneticists and biostatisticians, in three key areas: field preparation and study management, exposure assessment and clinical support. This will include simultaneously managing concurrent multidisciplinary domestic and international epidemiologic and genetic studies of varying sizes and complexity.

"ICF has a long history of supporting NIH's epidemiologic and clinical research programs with technical expertise in scientific and survey research operations, statistical data management, digital modernization of data collection systems and more," said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are excited to bring all of these skills to support DCEG in meeting its mission—to discover the causes of cancer and inform future prevention."

For over 40 years, ICF has supported U.S. Department of Health and Human Services clients across all divisions with comprehensive services in public health, epidemiology, survey research, genetics, biostatistics, clinical informatics, digital modernization and more.

ICF combines deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge technology solutions to help public health clients address their greatest challenges and design solutions that increase understanding of disease causation and improve outcomes for all populations. ICF is also a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud-native solutions, which enables the company to provide customers with flexible applications and tools in a cost-effective environment.

