National Cancer Institute Selects ICF for New $150 Million Bioinformatics IDIQ

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute (NCI) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) as one of three awardees for a new multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide biomedical technical and data management support services. The ICF contract has a ceiling value of $150 million and a term of five years.

ICF will bring expertise in bioinformatics, health research and health IT to provide a wide array of services to support NCI studies and research projects. Services include communications and web support, data management, cloud-native biomedical computing, analytics and engineering, biomedical computing platform and tool development, bioinformatics, statistical modeling and analysis, and technical, administrative and project management support.

For over 40 years, ICF's dedicated team of public health professionals have supported U.S. Department of Health and Human Services clients across all divisions, providing public health, epidemiology, genetics, biostatistics, clinical informatics, and more. The company brings experience in scientific research and bioinformatics combined with a scientific computing infrastructure that can meet NCI's specialized scientific and cancer research requirements, at scale.

"As the nation's leader in cancer research, it's important for NCI to maintain an optimized research infrastructure with robust biomedical computing platforms, complex modeling and data management systems," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We're excited to expand our partnership with NCI to bring new innovations to help the agency enhance its research ecosystem and provide easier access to data for cancer prevention, diagnoses and treatment."

ICF brings together a broad set of public health, health technology and technical support services to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. ICF's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

Read more about ICF's public health services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 7,500 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

