National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month spurs tips from leading Detroit-area HVAC company

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning general manager says CO exposure goes up this time of year as homeowners begin turning on heating sources

DETROIT, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, offers tips to avoid carbon monoxide exposure as many homeowners begin turning on their heat for the first time this season. November is National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle says carbon monoxide exposure goes up this time of year as homeowners begin turning on heating sources.

"Many carbon monoxide poisonings occur during the winter months when we're all using furnaces, gas fireplaces and portable heaters," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "We also have our windows closed against the cold, so it can trap the deadly gas in our homes. Thankfully, there are many easy precautions homeowners can take to avoid exposure."

Hottle said that CO exposure can cause nausea, dizziness, headaches, a rapid heartbeat and unconsciousness. Tips to avoid exposure include:

Regular heating system maintenance. A checkup of a home's heating system by a qualified professional can uncover issues that result in CO leaks. These can be addressed during routine maintenance. Install a battery-operated CO detector in the home. In addition to regular fire alarms, homeowners should consider installing CO detectors. If a CO detector sounds in the home, occupants should leave immediately and then call 911. Do not warm up a car in a closed garage. A closed garage can trap the CO in the air. It is also a good idea to not warm up a car in any garage attached to a home as the gas can move into the living area of the house. Don't put generators near windows. Many homes have backup generators for emergencies. Try to avoid putting these units near windows or in attached garages. Portable generators should also never be used inside a home. Don't heat a home with a gas oven. When a furnace fails, it is tempting to use other sources for heat; however, it is never a good idea to use an oven as an alternative. If a homeowner needs an alternative heating source until the furnace can be repaired, there are some safer space heater options on the market that can be used in a pinch. Always vent fireplaces. Never burn anything in a fireplace that isn't vented. It is also a good idea to have chimneys cleaned regularly so that smoke and gas aren't trapped in the flue system, where they can escape into the home.

"We want everyone to be able to stay comfortable and warm as the holiday season approaches," Hottle said. "And if you suspect you have been exposed to carbon monoxide or believe it's in your home, don't take chances. Leave the house and call 911 immediately. There's never any reason to take chances."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air, visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning