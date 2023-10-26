National Center for Learning Disabilities Announces 2023 Annual Benefit Luncheon

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) is delighted to extend an invitation to its upcoming annual benefit luncheon, a cherished event dedicated to celebrating the incredible accomplishments of individuals with learning disabilities. NCLD will recognize the 2023 Anne Ford and Allegra Ford Thomas scholarship winners and honor its esteemed Everyday Champion Award recipients.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time: 11:30 am - 2:30 pm 
Location: Bryant Park Grill

This year, the luncheon will be hosted by the dynamic Star Jones, an Emmy® Award nominee, founding co-host of ABC's The View, Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee, bestselling author, business executive, attorney, and nationally syndicated Divorce Court judge. Additionally, the afternoon will feature two important conversations exploring the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on individuals with learning disabilities. These conversations will be moderated by James D. Basham, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Kansas and the senior director for learning & innovation at CAST– a Boston-based research and development non-profit organization.

The first conversation will delve into the advantages and disadvantages of AI for individuals with learning disabilities. We will examine whether using programs like Chat GPT helps create a level playing field for individuals with learning disabilities such as dyslexia or if this technology introduces additional challenges.

This discussion will be held by:

The second conversation will explore the ethical and safety implications of AI usage alongside an examination of the future of AI for individuals with and without learning disabilities. Our panelists will also share insights into key considerations when utilizing AI for educational, professional and leisure purposes.

The expert facilitators for this discussion will be:

To learn more about NCLD and its mission and programming, visit www.ncld.org. To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://ncld.co/BenefitLuncheon.

