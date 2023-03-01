National Choking Awareness Day -- No More Needless Suffering Thanks to LifeVac

NESCONSET, N.Y., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human body can survive for approximately two weeks without food. Shorten that to around three days without water. Without oxygen? Four, maybe five, minutes. That incredibly narrow window separates life from death once oxygen ceases to flow to the brain. Anyone who works in emergency medicine will tell you that if a patient reaches that threshold, they are not the same individual they were once they return to consciousness.

National Choking Awareness Day is on March 28th and is an excellent opportunity to take a moment to reflect on the relevancy of this tragedy. In fact, in the last several months alone there have been four recorded choking deaths of children in schools in the United States. These incidents occurred in Texas , Kentucky , Virginia , and Florida . None of these children had the help they needed when they needed it most. Meanwhile, LifeVac has registered over 700 saves all over the world. The tide is turning on choking emergencies, but the fight is far from over. The team at LifeVac wants people everywhere to use March 28th as a day of national reflection on how we can work together to put a stop to choking deaths once and for all.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

