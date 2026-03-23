National Civil Rights & Trial Attorney John Gomez Recognized as No. 2 Super Lawyer in San Diego for 2026 Rankings

By Shane Harris

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent trial attorney John Gomez, founder and president of Gomez Trial Attorneys, has been ranked No. 2 on the 2026 San Diego Super Lawyers Top 10 list, further solidifying his reputation as one of the region's leading plaintiff attorneys.

The annual Super Lawyers rankings recognize outstanding attorneys across practice areas through a rigorous, multi-phase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievement. The Top 10 list represents the highest tier of recognition in each region.

Gomez's placement near the top of the 2026 list continues a long-standing pattern of recognition. He has been selected to Super Lawyers every year since 2007 and has been voted a Top 10 San Diego Super Lawyer annually for more than a decade, reflecting consistent peer recognition at the highest level of the profession.

A San Diego native, Gomez's path to becoming one of the nation's most accomplished trial lawyers began with humble roots. He attended local public schools, Grossmont College, and the University of San Diego, where he earned Academic All-American honors as a football player before going on to attend Yale Law School.

After graduating from Yale, Gomez clerked for a federal judge and worked at Latham & Watkins, one of the world's largest law firms, handling high stakes matters for major corporations. He later returned to San Diego to serve as a federal prosecutor with the United States Attorney's Office, where he tried border, narcotics, and corruption cases and achieved a streak of 20 consecutive jury trial wins.

Driven by a desire to represent individuals and families, Gomez transitioned into civil trial work and founded Gomez Trial Attorneys in 2005. From the outset, he built a reputation for taking on challenging cases and delivering results. In one of his earliest trials as a plaintiff's attorney, he secured a $1.6 million verdict in a case where no settlement had been offered. In another early case with his firm, he obtained a $106 million jury verdict under similar circumstances.

Over the course of his career, Gomez has tried more than 50 cases to jury verdict and has obtained verdicts exceeding $1 million in more than 20 separate cases. His work spans complex litigation involving civil rights, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, sexual abuse, and dangerous products.

His achievements have earned widespread recognition within the legal community. Gomez has twice been named San Diego's Trial Lawyer of the Year and has received more than a dozen Outstanding Trial Lawyer awards—more than any other attorney in San Diego history.

Beyond the courtroom, Gomez has remained deeply involved in the community. He has served on the boards of the San Diego County Bar Association and the Chicano Federation and has supported initiatives such as scholarship programs and youth athletic organizations aimed at expanding opportunities for underserved communities.

In addition to his Super Lawyers recognition, Gomez was recently named among the Best Lawyers in America for 2026, continuing a decades-long streak of national honors.

The 2026 Super Lawyers Top 10 ranking underscores Gomez's enduring impact in the legal profession and his continued commitment to advocating for clients facing complex and high-stakes cases.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys