San Diego trial lawyer John Gomez named among Best Lawyers in America for 2026

By Gomez Trial Attorneys News Wire

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent San Diego based trial attorney and national civil rights lawyer John Gomez has been named among the Best Lawyers in America for 2026, continuing a long streak of national recognition for the founder and president of Gomez Trial Attorneys.

Gomez, who founded the San Diego-based law firm in 2005, has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since the firm's founding. The annual list is compiled through a peer-review process in which attorneys evaluate the professional abilities of colleagues within the same geographic and practice areas.

For 2026, Gomez was selected in multiple practice areas, including Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. While he was not named "Lawyer of the Year" in 2026, Gomez previously received that distinction in 2021 for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, one of the highest individual honors awarded by Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers, one of the legal profession's most widely recognized ranking organizations, bases its selections entirely on peer review. The organization conducts extensive surveys among attorneys to identify lawyers whose professional abilities and ethical standards are highly regarded by others in the field.

Gomez is widely considered one of California's most accomplished trial lawyers. Over the course of his career, he has taken more than 50 cases to jury verdict, securing numerous high-value results for plaintiffs. His verdicts include awards exceeding $1 million, $10 million and $100 million.

Among his notable achievements are six jury verdicts of $1 million or more in cases where defendants offered no settlement before trial, underscoring his reputation as a formidable courtroom advocate.

Gomez Trial Attorneys is headquartered in San Diego and represents plaintiffs in complex personal injury, product liability and mass tort litigation nationwide.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys