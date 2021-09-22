National Commercial Real Estate Firm Stream Realty Partners Opens Office in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced today that it opened Stream Realty-Phoenix, LP which will be led by 19-year veteran Tiffany Winne, one of Phoenix's leading commercial real estate tenant rep brokers, as Executive Managing Director and Partner. Winne will oversee the growth of the office and region while continuing to specialize in working with office tenants in their real estate needs in Phoenix and across multiple markets.

"Phoenix is a market our clients continue to be interested in and where there continues to be strong economic growth," said Stream's Head of New Markets Derek Land. "Tiffany is not only a leader in commercial real estate in Phoenix but she is the perfect fit for our culture and the way we do business. We are really excited to continue the swift growth trajectory of our platform and extend our services in Phoenix under Tiffany's leadership."

Phoenix is the 15th location for Dallas-headquartered Stream. Like Phoenix, the company's other offices are in some of the strongest commercial real estate markets in the nation, such as Austin, Atlanta, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, San Diego and Washington, DC.

"This was an extraordinary opportunity to play a leading role in the growth of a company whose values and business philosophy align with mine," said Winne. "Stream's way of doing business is tailor-made for the Phoenix metro area. It's enterprising and structured to deliver the efficiencies of scale with speed, flexibility and resilience—keeping its clients and professionals competitive and in a position of strength. I'm excited about helping to introduce this unique service mentality to our market."

Winne comes to Stream from the Phoenix office of Savills North America, where she served as Vice Chairman and a member of its Board of Directors, specializing in helping office tenants with their real estate needs. She also led daily operations, recruitment, training and development, as well as research and marketing initiatives. Throughout her 19-year career, she has executed transactions totaling over 12 million square feet with a cumulative value of more than $3.5 billion across 40+ markets in the United States and internationally.

Stream continues to make national headlines for its fast-paced growth over the past several months—from new hires to assignment and client expansion and acquisition. Earlier this year, the firm opened an office in Nashville and Northern Virginia. Additionally, in Chicago, Stream recently welcomed a seasoned eight-person leasing team, and in Fort Worth, a top agency leasing veteran to lead its office division—each recruited from global commercial real estate firms. Across the country, Stream leases and manages over 250 million square feet and has developed and/or acquired over 35.8 million square feet.

"Stream's national office growth plan is deliberate and strategic to ensure it complements our existing platform and provides further value to our clients," stated Stream President Chris Jackson. "We are actively looking at additional markets to expand Stream's services and anticipate this will accelerate in 2022 due to the increase of new business and key hires. As our clients grow, we grow with them. As our resources grow, our team is positioned for additional career opportunities. It's a very exciting time to be at Stream."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 950 real estate professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.3 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com .

