National Construction Firm Elects New Chief Operations Officer

Swinerton

10 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

Ray Haj assumes pivotal leadership role as the latest addition to Swinerton's executive team.

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) is pleased to announce the election of Ray Haj as Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President of Swinerton. Haj succeeds David Callis, who has assumed the role of Swinerton's Chief Executive Officer. Callis and Haj, having worked together for several years, strengthened their partnership since the internal announcement in June 2023 to ensure a seamless transition.

Ray Haj, Swinerton Chief Operations Officer
Ray Haj joined Swinerton Builders in 2001 as a Senior Scheduler and has been integral to the company's growth and success. His leadership skills and dedication earned him the Corporate Manager of Project Controls role in 2006, during which he spearheaded in-house training initiatives centered on elevating Swinerton's project delivery and scheduling best practices. In 2020, Haj became Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Swinerton Builders' Southern California and Hawaii operations, where he led and fostered a positive work environment of more than 1,600 employees.

Over the last few years, Swinerton Builders has emphasized cultivating strong client relationships, diversifying its market portfolio, and pioneering industry-leading practices. Haj contributed to building this shared vision and is a proponent for developing and empowering the next generation of Swinerton leaders. Notably, he was pivotal in managing rapid business growth, expanding self-perform operations within the Southern California region, and overseeing the expansion in New York and the Southeast region.

"Ray embodies Swinerton's core values; ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence," affirms Callis. "His enthusiasm for fostering relationships, driving growth, and cultivating emerging leaders make him the ideal choice to propel Swinerton forward as our next COO.

The election of Haj as COO highlights the firm's commitment to promoting internal talent and fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity. With their expertise and dedication, Haj will continue the company's legacy as an industry-leading construction management and general contracting firm.

About Swinerton Incorporated

Swinerton Incorporated is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of several entities, including Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc., MDBuilders, Inc., and Lindgren Development, Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems, providing in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. MDBuilders provides full-service preconstruction, general contracting, and trade subcontracting in Northern California. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing, and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information, visit: www.swinerton.com

SOURCE Swinerton

