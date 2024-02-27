National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Connectivity Exchange Announces Availability of Dedicated Internet Access ("DIA")

DIA is the Second Service offered through the Connectivity Exchange to wholesale buyers.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to demonstrated demand of the Connectivity Exchange Platform NCTC is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) product. This groundbreaking offering is set to revolutionize the way wholesale buyers purchase faster, more reliable, dedicated internet solutions by enabling buyers to access thousands of new locations from a growing network of NCTC member companies and provide those members with an important new revenue opportunity.

As businesses increasingly rely on seamless and high-performance internet connectivity to drive their operations, NCTC recognizes the need for a robust solution that goes beyond traditional broadband services. The DIA product is designed to address these needs, offering a dedicated connection that ensures businesses and residential enjoy consistent and reliable internet access, without the interruptions commonly associated with shared networks.

Key features of NCTC's DIA product include:

Dedicated Bandwidth: Businesses will benefit from a dedicated and symmetrical bandwidth, ensuring optimal performance for both upload and download activities.





Reliability: With a dedicated connection, businesses can experience enhanced reliability and stability, minimizing downtime and interruptions to their operations.





Scalability: NCTC's Connectivity Exchange DIA product is scalable to accommodate the growing needs of businesses. Whether a small startup or a large enterprise, this solution can adapt to changing bandwidth requirements.

Lou Borrelli CEO, National Content & Technology Cooperative expressed enthusiasm about the launch of DIA on Connectivity Exchange stating, "We understand the critical role that reliable and scalable internet connectivity plays in today's business environment. The launch of DIA on Connectivity Exchange is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower NCTC members."

"In today's fast-paced, digitally driven business landscape, reliable internet connectivity is not just a utility; it's the backbone of successful operations. As cloud-based tools and remote working become the norm, businesses face a growing need for stable, high-speed internet solutions. The addition of DIA to the Connectivity Exchanges makes it easy for wholesale buyers to source these solutions from NCTC members." Said Steve Beardslee, VP of Broadband & Video Solutions, NCTC

About Connectivity Exchange

NCTC established the Connectivity Exchange to create a single, unified platform to enable wholesale sales across the aggregate footprint of its membership. The Connectivity Exchange is backed by an industry-first, fully automated solution from quote to order with unified billing and support. By joining this combined network, member companies can avoid being overlooked by national brands or for large-scale RFPs.

To find out more about The NCTC Connectivity Exchange please visit www.NCTCOnline.org.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

