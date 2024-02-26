National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Member TVS Cable First to Launch Mobile Service through NCTC's Exclusive Partnership with Reach

Reach to Facilitate the Launch of Mobile Services for NCTC Member TVS Cable

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking news from the 2024 NCTC Winter Educational Conference. TVS Cable, an NCTC member company based in Hindman, Kentucky, launched an innovative program to offer mobile services to its customers using NCTC's turnkey MVNO solution, commercially available in Spring Q1. TVS Cable's program leverages Reach, the leading SaaS platform for launching MVNO-based services quickly and easily through a large national mobile services provider. This three-way partnership allows TVS Cable to provide a new service to its customers that takes advantage of rapid deployment, generate new revenues, and provide another advanced, feature-rich service to rural customers in Kentucky. NCTC represents almost 700 independent communications service providers who connect approximately one-third of North American and U.S. Territory households to the world.

Through its 58-year history, TVS Cable has seen the industry through many critical evolutions and challenges, including the introduction of cable television, Internet, the growing prevalence of streaming services and more recently, the opportunity to offer mobile as a "new triple play". Reach will fuel TVS Cable's vision to provide their customers with a world-class mobile experience along with the many other product offerings to make their lives easier.

"We have successfully launched mobile services to our customers to keep up with their evolving needs and to streamline their customer experience by offering cable services, internet and mobile all in one place" said David Thacker, General Manager of TVS Cable. Without the partnership with NCTC and Reach, we would not have been able to go to market this quickly and by having this partnership we can continue to support customer needs with their technology product roadmap.

"TVS Cable is one of the first of many members that are in the pipeline for launch, and we expect that number to continue to grow as our member companies continue to support the growing needs and desires of their customers". It's all about customer experience and services in one place and just makes life easier for this fast-paced environment" said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC.

NCTC members will work with Reach to employ various degrees for their white-labeled mobile service, based on timeline and budget. The Reach platform is truly turnkey, offering a solution for every type of user (family, sales and support agents, and business stakeholders). NCTC members will work with Reach to choose from the various options the Reach program offers based on timeline and budget to meet their individual business needs.

Flexibility and futureproofing were two of NCTC's core criteria in selecting a technology partner and this first successful launch validates this critical milestone and demonstrates that smaller companies can provide advanced services to compete with their much larger competitors.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

To learn more about TVS Cable's Mobile offering, please visit www.tgtvsmobile.com.

