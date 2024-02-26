National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Kicks off the 2024 Winter Educational Conference ("WEC")

Day one was filled with Emerging Technology and Artificial Intelligence

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) kicked off its 21st annual Winter Educational Conference (WEC), Monday, Feb. 26, at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev. Day one was focused on innovation, technology, and the emerging landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).

The kickoff of the show highlighted NCTC's 40th Anniversary this year and plans to continue celebrations with partners and members throughout the year at key events, such as the regional meeting in Arlington, Texas on April 3, 2024, around the Mid-America Show and the 2024 Independent Show in Nashville, Tenn. Aug. 19 – 22.

In a world driven by innovation and technology, the landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving, ushering in a new era of possibilities and reshaping industries across the globe. Today, NCTC led many important conversations around the future of this emerging technology and how NCTC members can embrace this groundbreaking innovation to support the future of their businesses.

In an electrifying gathering of industry luminaries and innovators, the On Air with Lou Borrelli LIVE - "Tech Trends Unveiled: Navigating the Future Landscape" explored many top-of-mind topics impacting our member companies, keeping up with consumer demand and evolving technologies was the main area of focus.

"As we reflect on the technology leaders' discussion and AI conversations, it's clear that the industry is at the forefront of technological innovation. The discussions and collaborations witnessed at the event underscored the commitment of technology leaders to shaping a connected, sustainable, and secure future for global communications," said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC.

Key Highlights:

AI-Powered Innovation: The frontier of innovation is expanding with the infusion of AI across diverse sectors, and it is not only impacting NCTC member companies. From healthcare to finance, manufacturing to entertainment, AI is proving to be a catalyst for groundbreaking solutions, driving efficiency, and fostering unprecedented growth.





Human-Machine Collaboration: As AI systems continue to advance, the paradigm is shifting towards a more harmonious collaboration between humans and machines. This synergy is unlocking new levels of productivity, creativity, and problem-solving, paving the way for a future where AI augments human capabilities.





AI in Everyday Life: The impact of AI is no longer confined to specialized domains. From virtual assistants that understand natural language to personalized recommendations based on user behavior, AI is seamlessly integrating into our everyday experiences, making our lives more convenient and tailored to our preferences.





Global Collaboration: The rapid growth of AI is fostering global collaboration and partnerships. Leading organizations, researchers, and governments are joining forces to address challenges, share insights, and collectively shape the trajectory of AI development, ensuring a positive and inclusive future.

Other notable announcements from WEC 2024 were TVS Cable's announcement of launching their Mobile Brand powered by NCTC's MVNO Solution. TiVo announced Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge Communications, and Bluepeak are all now offering their subscribers an enhanced TV viewing experience through TiVo Broadband. Plume has released "Network Priority" for HomePass customers on OpenSync version 5.2 and above. This release offers exciting new features for your subscribers including users who will now have the power to temporarily boost Wi-Fi to app categories (gaming, streaming, video calls), a person, or a specific device in the home and much more.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit www.NCTCOnline.org.

