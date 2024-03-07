National DCP Announces 2024 Board of Directors Officers

ATLANTA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP (NDCP), the $3 billion supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, has announced its 2024 Board of Directors Officers. An active working board committed to advancing the needs of fellow Dunkin' franchises, NDCP's Board members are elected by their peers within a designated regional area (Series).

National DCP's 2024 Board Officers include:

Sanjay Jain, National DCP Chairman of the Board

Sanjay Jain, Chairman of the Board – Jain, owner of a large network of Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins stores in Queens and Long Island, New York, was re-elected Chairman of the Board for a historic third year in a row. He brings 35 years of Accounting, Finance, and Information Technology experience with Fortune 500 companies to the supply chain management cooperative. Active within Dunkin's Brand Advisory Committee and numerous regional leadership groups, Jain joined the NDCP Board in 2016, representing its Series C. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, the former financial executive and certified public accountant served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Internal Auditor of Abovenet Inc., and Audit Director at Ernst & Young and BDO Seidman in the Metro New York area. Jain has a Management Information Systems degree from the University of Hartford, a Master of Business Administration degree from Dallas Baptist University and a Master of Commerce degree from the University of Rajasthan in India.

Matthew Doyle, Vice Chairman – A Dunkin' franchisee for nearly 25 years, at one point his business operated 100 Dunkin' stores in Rochester, New York, Cleveland, Ohio and Worcester, Massachusetts. He resides outside of Worcester, Massachusetts and owns and operates Worcester Building Systems, which caters to commercial retail/medical/industrial /mixed use construction. Over the years Doyle has constructed, developed, and managed over 350k SF of real estate of various commercial uses. He previously served on the Northeast DCP regional Board of Directors from 2009 – 2011 before the merger that formed the National DCP. A member of NDCP's board since 2014, he represents Series B. Doyle is a graduate of Assumption College and served several years on their Board of Trustees.

Shams Charania, Treasurer – With over a decade of experience as both a Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins franchisee, Charania owns 37 restaurants throughout the southeast as well as a CML. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, he represents Series E. Previously active within Dunkin's Brand Advisory Committee and regional leadership groups, he served as a member of the Southeast DCP Board prior to the merger that founded our organization in 2012. Charania has an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Georgia State University as well as an MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Vishal Shah, Secretary – A representative of Series D, Vishal Shah has been a member of NDCP's Board of Directors since 2021. He owns Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins restaurants in Illinois and Iowa. The second-generation franchisee has been in the business since 1991. A member of Dunkin's national franchise leadership committee, he graduated from Northern Illinois University. In 2011, Shah was one of three franchisees profiled in a CNBC "Behind the Counter" story in 2011.

In addition, other National DCP Board members bring a strong business perspective and long tenure of service to the organization. Besides the Board officers, the 2024 roster includes:

Neal Faulkner - Representing Series B, Neal Faulkner first joined the National DCP Board in 2014. He has been a Dunkin' franchisee since 2000, serving as the President of a team that operates 28 stores throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Faulkner previously served as Board Vice Chairman and has chaired numerous committees. A current member of Dunkin's Brand Advisory Committee, he also served on the brand's IT committee. Faulkner has both a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University in Business and History. In addition, he received an MBA degree from Babson College.

Dipak Patel - A founding Board member of National DCP, Patel served as the Chairman of the Board four times and has chaired nearly every NDCP committee. He has been a Dunkin' franchisee since 1989, with 90 stores located in North and Central New Jersey. A prominent figure in the franchise community, Patel has served on a multitude of Dunkin' committees, including the BAC, RAC, DAC, Enterprise Advisory Council, Marketing and Mid-Atlantic DCP committees. His education includes receiving a bachelor's degree in chemistry, another bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and a master's degree in industrial engineering. In 2022 and 2020, he was honored as the New York Market Franchisee of the Year and in 2021 Patel won the Above and Beyond Award. He represents series C.

Dharmisth Patel - Representing Series D, Dharmisth Patel has been a member of the franchisee community since 1992 with Dunkin' restaurants primarily located in the western suburbs of Chicago. He previously served as Board Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer throughout his long tenure and has chaired numerous board committees.

Amish Patel - With 28 Dunkin' restaurants located in Palm Beach, Brevard County, and Orlando, Florida, Amish Patel has been a Dunkin' franchisee for 17 years. Representing Series E, he has chaired numerous NDCP Board committees and has been an active regional leader in Dunkin's franchise community. Patel graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Finance.

Christian Charnaux - As the Dunkin' representative from Series A, Christian Charnaux serves as Chief Growth Officer of Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and SONIC Drive-In restaurants worldwide. He leads Inspire's growth efforts, including the identification and integration of strategic additions to Inspire's multi-brand portfolio, as well as Inspire's Development, International, and Supply Chain functions. Prior to Inspire, Charnaux held leadership positions with Hilton Worldwide, the Boston Consulting Group and J.P. Morgan. Charnaux is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree, with Highest Distinction, in History and Political Science and was a Morehead Scholar. He also received an MBA, with Distinction, from Harvard Business School.

Dennis Baker - Dennis Baker currently serves as an Independent Director on NDCP's board. A former Marriott International executive, Dennis created the vision for spinning off Marriott's procurement division, known as Avendra, and after launching the entity was appointed President and CEO. Avendra is now a leading procurement services provider serving the hospitality industry across North America. He served as a member for the Board of Directors of Avendra from 2001 until 2014 and was actively engaged in the Audit and Compensation Committees. Dennis's past leadership roles include serving as Chief Financial Officer of Classic Brands, a public manufacturing and distribution company, as well as previous accounting and finance roles with Fairchild Industries. Dennis also served as an advisory board member of Boston University's Hospitality Program.

Stephen Down – With more than thirty years of outstanding financial and corporate leadership experience in the foodservice and distribution sectors, Stephen Down serves as Chief Executive Officer of National DCP, leading the company's overall business strategies focused on transformation, effective processes, and sustainable growth. Prior to joining NDCP, Down served as the Chief Financial Officer of Shamrock Foods Company, Inc., a $5 billion foodservice distribution, dairy, and food manufacturing company and also held the positions of Senior Vice President, Broadline Finance for U.S. Foods, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of The Martin-Brower Co. Down earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Corporate Accounting and a B.A in Economics from the University of Rochester.

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has nearly 2,000 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com.

SOURCE National DCP, LLC