National DCP Hires Juan Joachin to Serve as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP (NDCP), the $3 billion supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, has hired Juan Joachin to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joachin reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Stephen Down.

"With more than thirty years of outstanding international financial leadership, Joachin brings tremendous knowledge of Dunkin' and the members we serve to this role," said Stephen Down, CEO. "We appreciate his strong understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence in the foodservice industry."

As the Chief Financial Officer, Joachin is responsible for the successful execution of NDCP's day-to-day financial and internal audit functions to support our long-term strategic goals, enabling growth, service level delivery and profitability. Supporting NDCP's long-range plans, he is also responsible for executing strategic initiatives within each area of the business.

Throughout his career, Joachin has been responsible for financial management, banking, treasury, tax, audit, planning & analysis, and mergers & acquisitions activity for several large brands in the foodservice industry. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President, Finance at Inspire Brands, working with numerous franchisees while leading the company's long-range strategic plan and the financial planning cycle across all business segments.

Prior to joining Inspire, Joachin was the Senior Vice President, Finance Operations at Domino's Pizza where he served as a strategic business partner to supply chain, corporate stores, and franchise operations (including new store development), marketing, innovation and analysis and insight functions. His career has also included holding several financial leadership roles organizations in the bakery, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods space, including international roles in LATAM and Europe.

Joachin earned his M.A. from the Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro and B.S. degree in Finance from the University del Valle de Mexico, as well as a post graduate degree in credit and finance from ITESM in Leon Mexico. He also maintains additional executive certifications in Strategic Finance from IMD, Executive Education Program in Lucerne, Switzerland and completed the CFO Executive Program from the Columbia Business School.

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has nearly 2,000 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com.

