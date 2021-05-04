National DCP Hires Scott McDaniel to Serve as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

"With nearly 30 years of significant leadership experience in the foodservice, hospitality, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, McDaniel comes to us with exceptional qualifications for this position," noted Scott Carter, CEO. "He will play an essential role in growing our commercial lines of business."

As the Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, McDaniel leads the successful development and execution of NDCP's commercial strategy of business lines, including oversight for strategic sourcing, equipment solutions, program management, and exploring future growth strategies ranging from new customers to the manufacturing of core goods. He will develop business cases and execution strategies that consider organic growth, acquisitions, joint ventures, or other means while strengthening relationships with the company's members, customers, suppliers, and vendors.

Most recently, McDaniel served as President of TriMark USA, a $2B supplier to the commercial foodservice industry. As Executive Vice President, North America for the American Hotel Register Company, he oversaw all aspects of business development, the global supplier network and more for this $1B supplier of hotel industry products. McDaniel held enterprise P&L responsibility as President of Anderson Merchandisers, which drove CPG and retail supply chain strategy. While serving as the Executive Vice President/Chief Commercial Officer of CEC Entertainment, Inc., he led a comprehensive business turnaround for the $840M leader in family entertainment and foodservice, which operated 570 company-owned and franchise Chuck E. Cheese locations. During his 15-year career with PepsiCo, Inc. McDaniel served as Frito Lay North America's Vice President/General Manager of National Sales for the Walmart Customer Team and Vice President of National Accounts QSR for their largest foodservice business with Yum! Brands.

McDaniel earned an M.B.A. from the University of Tennessee and a B.S. in Marketing from Elmhurst College. He also completed an Executive Development Program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management as part of PepsiCo's Curriculum and participated in the PepsiCo Global Leadership Development Program at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $2 billion supply chain management organization serving the franchisees of Dunkin'. Formed in 2012 after five regional companies merged into one national cooperative, NDCP today serves nearly 10,000 Dunkin' quick services restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 75+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Through innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management, NDCP has generated more than $845 million in cumulative savings to Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company employs nearly 1,700 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 34 logistics hubs. NDCP has been recognized with the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain designations, was honored as Dunkin' Brands Partner of the Year in 2012 and 2016, made the 2016 InformationWeek Elite 100 List (Ranked #28) and has been listed on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Top 50 Private Company List since 2015. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com

