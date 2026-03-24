National Debt Relief Named One of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026

Leading debt settlement company receives highest consumer trust rating based on real customer experiences

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement and provider of the most popular debt relief solution in the U.S.*, has been named to USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list. The second annual list provides national recognition to brands that have earned exceptional levels of trust among American consumers.

National Debt Relief was named one of USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands for 2026, earning a 5-star rating based on consumer feedback and data analysis.

The recognition is based on a comprehensive national study conducted by USA TODAY and its research partner, Plant-A Insights Group, which evaluated brands based on perceived trustworthiness through consumer feedback and independent data analysis. The study surveyed more than 23,000 U.S. consumers, rating brands they personally use or know well, and analyzed online reviews and publicly available data to identify the brands Americans trust most. The 500 highest-scoring brands are recognized as USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026.

"Being recognized as one of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands is especially meaningful because trust is the foundation of our work," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "Every day we support individuals and families facing financial challenges, and we are committed to providing transparent guidance, compassionate service and effective debt relief options to help them get out of debt."

Is National Debt Relief Legit?

National Debt Relief received the highest rating, 5 out of 5 stars, in USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list. National Debt Relief adds this recognition to its list of awards and accolades secured from respected organizations, many based on verified consumer reviews, including:

"This distinguished recognition underscores National Debt Relief is a trusted debt relief provider, and consumers who are experiencing financial hardship can be assured that debt settlement from a reputable provider is a safe solution to consider if faced with overwhelming unsecured debt," said Brit Simon, Chief Experience Officer, National Debt Relief. "We are honored that so many clients have entrusted us to help them get out of debt, and we are proud to provide them with deep debt settlement expertise, a transparent experience and best-in-class customer service."

Debt settlement is an option for anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt. The National Debt Relief debt settlement program allows clients to get out of debt more quickly than minimum payments, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable payments that fit their budget. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a no obligation, free consultation with a certified debt specialist today.

About National Debt Relief

Since 2009, National Debt Relief has helped people face their debt with confidence. As the debt settlement industry leader, we make the process of getting out of debt less overwhelming and more empowering. National Debt Relief is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business, Forbes Advisor's top-rated debt relief company for three consecutive years and is the most highly reviewed and rated debt settlement company on ConsumerAffairs. We have helped over 1.3 million people take meaningful steps toward resolving their debt so they can feel financially and emotionally whole again. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com.

References

* Forbes Advisor 2025. See: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/debt-relief/best-debt-relief-companies/?award=best-debt-relief-and-settlement-companies-award-2025-national-debt-relief

SOURCE National Debt Relief