National Defense Expert BlackSignal Selects Unanet ERP GovCon

Simplicity instead of complex manual processes will help cybersecurity contractor work more efficiently

DULLES, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced Virginia-based BlackSignal is a new Unanet ERP GovCon customer. Unanet will replace BlackSignal's off-the-shelf software, which the company has significantly outgrown and was causing unnecessary complexity in the business.

BlackSignal, a Razor's Edge company, has successfully supported Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) missions for the U.S. national security community since its founding in 2007. The company has established a reputation with the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community as an innovator in digital signal processing and the geolocation and tracking of radio frequency signals of interest.

With Unanet ERP GovCon, BlackSignal can better integrate its portfolio of intelligence companies, which includes Blue Ridge Envisioneering and Cromulence, Inc., among others. When BlackSignal CFO Tim Jones came to the company in 2023, he knew it needed to level up its resource management tools, so he began a search of ERP providers. Jones used Unanet in previous roles and had experience with its ability to streamline and simplify manual processes, but to be thorough, he and his team evaluated a variety of ERP platforms.

"We looked at other solutions, and it was clear Unanet was the no-fuss option in which nothing would be difficult," said Jones. "The clean user-interface, the drag-and-drop options, and the simplicity appealed to us. What may take six steps with another ERP would take just one or two with Unanet. This enables us to clear the plates of our support staff so they can work proactively and be more strategic."

Because BlackSignal and its affiliate companies tend to work on complex contracts with the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, it needs an easy way to manage and track dozens of billing codes and rates. Unanet's straightforward Resource Management tool is valuable here and will also help ensure BlackSignal is in compliance and can easily pull data in the event of an audit.

Unanet GovCon ERP will also support BlackSignal's continued growth as it integrates portfolio companies and continues to expand its service offerings. Like BlackSignal, approximately 70% of GovCons reported experiencing growth last year, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons.

"We'll opt for the easy way when it comes to streamlining our business processes, and Unanet is the tool to do that," said Jones.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About BlackSignal

BlackSignal is building upon its past performance to build the pre-eminent next-generation advanced digital signal processing company delivering innovation to the U.S. national security community. For more information, visit https://www.blacksignal.tech/.

SOURCE Unanet