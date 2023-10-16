National Dialysis Accreditation Commission Announces Exclusive Credentialing Agreement with RPNT Acute Services, Inc.

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dialysis Accreditation Commission (NDAC) is pleased to announce an agreement with RPNT Acute Services, Inc. (RPNT).  The new agreement provides for NDAC credentialing of all RPNT's acute dialysis programs. Visit NDAC at www.ndacommission.com and RPNT at https://rpntacute.com/.

Under the terms of the agreement, NDAC will be the exclusive provider of credentialing for the acute dialysis programs provided by RPNT to its hospital clients in Texas.

"We are very pleased to engage with RPNT as their exclusive credentialing provider", stated Curt Anliker, CEO.  "NDAC's acute dialysis credentialing program applies our proprietary acute dialysis Standards, the first such Standards in the industry.  NDAC programs are gaining momentum across the U.S., and we are encouraged that providers and hospitals alike desire to utilize our leading hospital-centric acute dialysis Standards to measure clinical quality and compliance."

Ms. Salima Pirani, President of RPNT stated, "We are very excited to engage NDAC for dialysis credentialing across our Company.   NDAC will be a very positive addition to our compliance and quality improvement capabilities.  Together, we will be able to ensure that the delivery of our services to hospital clients are following the most current and up-to-date Standards and best practices in this space."

About NDAC

NDAC was the first Accreditation Organization (AO) approved for deeming status for End Stage Renal Disease by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in January 2019.  NDAC is the most widely used dialysis AO in the United States by large dialysis organizations, regional providers, and independent dialysis providers alike.  Based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, NDAC offers accreditation and credentialing services in all 50 United States and U.S. territories.  For more information, contact NDAC at [email protected].

About RPNT

RPNT Acute Services, Inc. was established in 1998 providing an all Registered Nursing Staff with expertise in acute hemodialysis care to hospitals in North and Central Texas.  Contact RPNT at [email protected] or call us at 817-849-9562.

SOURCE National Dialysis Accreditation Commission

