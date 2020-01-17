National Education Advocate to Make Guest Appearance at 'Miss Virginia' Screening

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, whose life inspired the movie "Miss Virginia," will make a guest appearance in Tempe on Monday, Feb. 3 for a meet and greet at 5:15 p.m. and exclusive movie screening at 6 p.m. The movie drama stars Emmy-winning actress Uzo Aduba and shares how Ford united parents to speak up for legislative changes to improve education options for their children.

The movie screening and meet and greet with Virginia Walden Ford will take place at Harkins Tempe Marketplace at 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy #1160. Parents, students, educators, and community members are encouraged to attend.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"This movie was inspired by Virginia Walden Ford's true story of bringing scholarship programs to Washington, D.C.," said Liz Dreckman, president of Choose a School Arizona, who worked with Ford in the District. "After years of activism, Virginia Walden Ford secured legislation that gave thousands of impoverished, largely minority children access to safe, high-quality schools. Many have since gone on to college and rewarding careers, an outcome that would have been unimaginable without the educational boost Virginia's law provided."

Choose A School Arizona helps families find the best education for their children and helps quality schools tell their stories and find students. The organization works with K-12 traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, and online schools depending on what is best for each student.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

