National Education and Policy Leaders Join Media Literacy Now's Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Literacy Now (MLN), the nation's leading advocacy organization dedicated to advancing media literacy education policy, today announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Lisa O'Masta, Ciara He, Dr. LeeAnn Lindsey, and Ann LaFrance. The new appointments come as policymakers across the country are increasingly focused on the role of media literacy in preparing students for a rapidly evolving information environment.

"This board brings a powerful combination of policy expertise, education leadership, and real-world experience," said Kyra Brissette, CEO of Media Literacy Now. "These leaders have shaped public policy, guided organizations through complex technology challenges, and advanced media literacy and digital citizenship long before today's conversations around AI. Their insight will strengthen our advocacy and help ensure students are equipped with the critical thinking skills they need to navigate today's information landscape."

Lisa O'Masta is a longtime education executive with deep experience expanding opportunity and improving outcomes for K-12 learners. As CEO of Learning.com, she advances digital literacy, AI literacy, and digital citizenship as foundational skills, ensuring students develop healthy and proficient relationships with technology. She brings strategic experience bridging education, policy, and practice to support Media Literacy Now's advocacy and growth.

Ciara He is a Partner at Involve Data, Inc., with experience in public policy, nonpartisan advocacy, and organizational development. With a background that includes work in the U.S. Senate, she brings strategic insight into federal policy, public-private grants, and local action to support Media Literacy Now's growth.

Dr. LeeAnn Lindsey is Director of EdTech and Innovation at the Arizona Institute for Education and the Economy at Northern Arizona University. She has more than 30 years of experience advancing ethical technology use, digital citizenship, and media literacy, including leading Arizona's Guidance for Using Generative AI in Schools. She brings extensive experience in strategic planning and coalition-building across national education networks to strengthen Media Literacy Now's advocacy and impact.

Ann LaFrance is a retired corporate executive and global law partner with deep expertise in governance, audit, and risk oversight. She has advised boards and senior leaders on the responsible introduction of new technologies, including data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI, bringing critical governance discipline to Media Literacy Now's work.

The new board members will support Media Literacy Now's mission to advance media literacy education through public policy, research, and coalition-building at the state and national levels. Their combined expertise will help strengthen the organization's work as policymakers, educators, and communities seek effective, nonpartisan solutions to the challenges facing today's information ecosystem.

About Media Literacy Now

Media Literacy Now is a nonprofit organization driving reform of the U.S. public education system to ensure all students have an opportunity to learn the key 21st century literacy skills they need for health, well-being, economic participation, and citizenship. For more information, go to MediaLiteracyNow.org.

