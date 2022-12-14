National Energy Improvement Fund and Eversource Launch 0.00% APR Financing Program For New Hampshire Homeowners for Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Dec 14, 2022, 08:34 ET
ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER and BERLIN, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) https://www.neifund.org/ and Eversource https://www.eversource.com/ have partnered to offer a limited time, special financing program to Eversource New Hampshire customers with the New Hampshire Residential Clean Energy Loan. https://www.neifund.org/nh-residential-clean-energy/. The Clean Energy Fund is separately funded by Eversource, distinct from the customer-funded NHSaves® programs. The Clean Energy Fund does not use any NHSaves® resources to fund its programming. 0.00% APR fixed monthly payment financing is available to homeowners making qualifying home energy efficiency upgrades. Loan funding is available on a first come, first serve basis, based on the application date of receipt.
- 0.00% APR: 3, 5, 7, or 10-year loan terms available.
- 100% financing available: instant credit decision, easy paperless process, and responsive communication with you and your contractor.
- Simple interest installment loan (not a credit card): guaranteed fixed rate and payment for life of loan with no lien on the home and no hidden costs.
- Loan may be paid off at any time or paid ahead without penalty.
- Work must be installed by a NEIF-Approved Contractor.
- Air Source Heat Pumps
- Geothermal Heat Pumps
- Ductless Heating and Cooling System of Matched Assembly
- Battery Energy Storage System
- Manufacturer/Installation Partner: Sonnen
*For details on qualifying improvements, please visit the New Hampshire Residential Clean Energy Loan program page. https://www.neifund.org/nh-residential-clean-energy/
The National Energy Improvement Fund https://www.neifund.org/ has a lending legacy from 1947 and was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded over 100,000 energy and resilience improvements for HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 1,000 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa, Matthew Brown, Laura Nelson and a team responsible for over $800 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019.
Media Contacts
Peter Krajsa, Co-Chair and Founder [email protected], 610-737-4977
Matthew Brown, Co-Chair and Founder [email protected]
Laura Nelson, COO and Founding Partner [email protected]
SOURCE National Energy Improvement Fund
