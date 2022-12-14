National Energy Improvement Fund and Eversource Launch 0.00% APR Financing Program For New Hampshire Homeowners for Energy Efficiency Upgrades

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER and BERLIN, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) https://www.neifund.org/ and Eversource https://www.eversource.com/ have partnered to offer a limited time, special financing program to Eversource New Hampshire customers with the New Hampshire Residential Clean Energy Loan. https://www.neifund.org/nh-residential-clean-energy/. The Clean Energy Fund is separately funded by Eversource, distinct from the customer-funded NHSaves® programs. The Clean Energy Fund does not use any NHSaves® resources to fund its programming. 0.00% APR fixed monthly payment financing is available to homeowners making qualifying home energy efficiency upgrades. Loan funding is available on a first come, first serve basis, based on the application date of receipt.

Eversource

Special Features of New Hampshire Residential Clean Energy Loan

0.00% APR: 3, 5, 7, or 10-year loan terms available.

100% financing available: instant credit decision, easy paperless process, and responsive communication with you and your contractor.

Simple interest installment loan (not a credit card): guaranteed fixed rate and payment for life of loan with no lien on the home and no hidden costs.

Loan may be paid off at any time or paid ahead without penalty.

Work must be installed by a NEIF-Approved Contractor.

Qualifying Improvements which meet Program Requirements*

Air Source Heat Pumps

Geothermal Heat Pumps

Ductless Heating and Cooling System of Matched Assembly

Battery Energy Storage System

Manufacturer/Installation Partner: Sonnen

*For details on qualifying improvements, please visit the New Hampshire Residential Clean Energy Loan program page. https://www.neifund.org/nh-residential-clean-energy/

About the National Energy Improvement Fund

The National Energy Improvement Fund https://www.neifund.org/ has a lending legacy from 1947 and was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded over 100,000 energy and resilience improvements for HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 1,000 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa, Matthew Brown, Laura Nelson and a team responsible for over $800 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019.

Media Contacts

Peter Krajsa, Co-Chair and Founder [email protected], 610-737-4977

Matthew Brown, Co-Chair and Founder [email protected]

Laura Nelson, COO and Founding Partner [email protected]

SOURCE National Energy Improvement Fund