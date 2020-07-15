National Energy Improvement Fund Introduces Climate-Action Investment Notes, Enabling Impact Investment for as Low as $1,000

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) neifund.org, a Certified B-Corp™ energy efficiency and resilience improvement lender, has launched an investment program targeted at smaller ticket investors who wish to earn a fixed return while helping fund NEIF's mission of financing the transition to efficient and resilient homes and businesses. NEIF's Climate Action Investment Notes support four key areas:

Climate — NEIF finances energy efficiency improvements that reduce energy usage and the carbon footprint.

Affordability — NEIF offers financing options to homeowners and businesses of all sizes that make energy efficiency and resilience more affordable, with additional focus on low and moderate income borrowers.

Resilience — NEIF provides specialty financing and insurance programs for buildings in high impact weather regions.

Business and Job Development — NEIF accelerates contractor growth and employee development with training, products and programs.

Climate Action Investment Notes are being offered under Regulation CF through RaiseGreen, Inc raisegreen.com, an SEC and FINRA licensed Funding Portal.

The offering page may be found at https://marketplace.raisegreen.com/offers/PreviewOffers/NjY3MjA=

"We are excited to be able to broaden the audience for investment in clean energy and building resilience," said Peter Krajsa, NEIF Co-Chair and founder. "It's an opportunity for investors to take direct action improving local resilience and sparking economic growth at a crucial moment in our political and social economy," added Matthew Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder.

With a lending legacy from 1947, the National Energy Improvement Fund was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded nearly 5,000 energy and resilience improvements like HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 700 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa and Matthew Brown and a team responsible for over $800 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019.

Raise Green is a marketplace for local impact investing, and is an SEC and FINRA licensed Funding Portal. Raise Green issues securities for clean energy and climate solution projects that provide essential services to communities. The company offers blended capital and verifiable impact investing for anyone.

