National Family Caregivers Month: Executive Home Care Elevates Caregiver Culture and Client-Caregiver Matching Standards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honoring National Family Caregivers Month this November, Executive Home Care, a leading in-home care provider, is spotlighting the essential roles caregivers undertake and reinforcing its commitment to cultivating excellence in caregiver culture and client matching.

This special month is a period of reflection and appreciation for caregivers, emphasizing their daily commitments. It offers a platform to enlighten communities about caregiving issues and to fortify the support network for caregivers.

Demetria Williams, Operations Manager at Executive Home Care Bergen County, NJ, speaks to the company's commitment to maintaining a thriving caregiver culture. "Our dedication to a supportive and inclusive caregiver environment is unparalleled. We recognize that by fostering a positive work culture, we enable our caregivers to provide the highest quality of care to our clients," Jones states. "Our caregivers are the heart of Executive Home Care, and we are committed to equipping them with the necessary tools, training, and support to excel in their roles."

Executive Home Care's standout service is its precise client-caregiver pairing, stemming from a deep understanding of client needs. "By listening closely to the families and understanding their needs and preferences, we ensure the compatibility between our clients and caregivers. This thoughtful matching process results in stronger, more positive relationships and, ultimately, superior care," explains Robin Zacks, Owner and Operations Manager at Executive Home Care Stratford, CT.

Zacks highlights the vital communication protocols that keep caregivers informed. "Clear, concise, and open communication with our caregivers is paramount. We are dedicated to providing them with comprehensive information about their clients' needs, ensuring they are fully prepared to offer the exceptional, personalized care that Executive Home Care is known for."

Kevin Porter, Executive Home Care's Brand President, notes the company's innovative approach and investment in caregiver culture as having a profound impact on care quality. "We celebrate the dedication of caregivers and assure families of our customized and unparalleled care, aligning perfectly with the needs and preferences of their loved ones."

Executive Home Care, part of the respected Evive Brands family, continues to be a pillar of support and service to families and communities nationwide. To learn more about in-home care services, visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care