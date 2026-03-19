National Financial Literacy Test Results Show Americans Still Failing to Meet Minimum Proficiency Benchmark

FRISCO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) today released updated results from its National Financial Literacy Test, revealing that the average American score remains below the 70% passing benchmark. Since 2014, 107,141 participants have completed the 30-question assessment measuring competency across 10 core money management areas. The current cumulative average stands at 67.4%, nearly three percentage points below passing, highlighting a persistent national gap in financial capability.

Youth aged 15-18, for whom the study was originally designed, represent the largest group to take the test so far, with 61,502 participants. The average score among this age group is 64.39%, up slightly from the previous year (64.04%) – but it's notable that less than 49% of 15-18-year-olds to date have passed the quiz.

To see the full test results, visit: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/national-financial-literacy-test/

The Financial Literacy Test is offered free to participants of all ages. The questions center around the 10 subjects laid out in the NFEC's National Financial Literacy Framework & Standards, measuring not only personal finance knowledge but also participants' motivation to learn and recognition of the first step toward taking positive action.

Everyone is invited to take this complimentary quiz. To complete the test yourself, see this link: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-literacy-test/

Results of the Financial Literacy Test are released in March to coincide with the switch to Daylight Savings Time and in anticipation of National Financial Literacy Month in April. The NFEC also underscores the findings of three other tests that are available to take for free:

Financial Foundation Test : A short 8-question test that measures participants' ability to make basic financial decisions. Overall results to date: 36,235 participants; average score 70.04. Among 15-18-year-olds: 9,938 takers; average score 57.1%. Full results: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-foundation-test-results/

: A short 8-question test that measures participants' ability to make basic financial decisions. Overall results to date: 36,235 participants; average score 70.04. Among 15-18-year-olds: 9,938 takers; average score 57.1%. Full results: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-foundation-test-results/ Advanced Financial Education Test : This test evaluates money management capacity at an advanced level. Overall results so far: 16,944 participants; average score 58.21%. Full results: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/advanced-financial-education-test-results/

: This test evaluates money management capacity at an advanced level. Overall results so far: 16,944 participants; average score 58.21%. Full results: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/advanced-financial-education-test-results/ Student Loan Test: This evaluation measures how prepared college students and high school students who plan to attend college are to make qualified decisions about student loans. Overall results: 10,988 takers; average score 59.65%. Full results: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/student-loans-financial-education-test-results/

"These results underscore how unprepared many American youth remain when it comes to managing money," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "We cannot afford complacency. High-quality financial education is essential to prepare the next generation for real-world financial challenges."

All these tests are available through the NFEC's Financial Literacy and Testing Center, along with a total 30 online surveys and quizzes to which individuals and organizations have free access. Upon taking a test, participants receive their scores immediately, offering a prime opportunity for self-improvement.

The National Financial Educators Council is a Certified B Corporation® and an IACET-accredited provider of financial education. Its social impact mission includes gathering empirical evidence to strengthen financial wellness initiatives across the United States and globally, while mobilizing, training, and certifying financial educators to uphold the highest standards in financial education.

Media Contact:

Claudia Martins

702.620.3059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council