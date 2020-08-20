National Food Safety Law Firm Investigating Salmonella Outbreak in Peaches - Lawsuits to Follow

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm Pritzker Hageman, P.A. is investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co. To date, 68 people have been sickened in nine states with 14 hospitalizations. The Salmonella lawyers at Pritzker Hageman expect lawsuits to follow.

"Even when you recover from this serious infection, there is still a risk you will develop a health complication in the future. This outbreak is yet another example of the dangerous consequences when produce producers fail to follow basic food safety procedures to protect public health," says food safety attorney Eric Hageman.

Minnesota Hit Hard by Peach Salmonella Outbreak

On August 19th, the CDC and FDA announced a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to Wawona peaches purchased from ALDI and Target stores. Minnesota was one of the states that was hit the hardest, with 23 illnesses, six of whom were hospitalized. Both ALDI and Target have issued recalls for Wawona peaches purchased since June 1st. This is not the first time that Wawona peaches have been recalled for food poisoning. In 2014, Wawona recalled its peaches and other stone fruit because of Listeria contamination.

A Summer of Salmonella Outbreaks

The Wawona peach outbreak is the second Salmonella outbreak to occur this summer. Another Salmonella outbreak linked to red onions produced by Thomson International continues to expand, sickening more than 800 people nationwide. The Salmonella lawyers at Pritzker Hageman are representing multiple clients sickened in the onion outbreak.

Pritzker Hageman, P.A. is a national food safety law firm that represents people sickened by contaminated food. Pritzker Hageman's food poisoning lawyers, including attorneys Fred Pritzker, Eric Hageman, Raymond Konz, and David Coyle, have won hundreds of millions of dollars for clients throughout the United States.

