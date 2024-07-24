National Football League announces New Era Cap as official outfitter of NFL Scouting Combine

NFL's expanded partnership with New Era Cap will provide all performance apparel and headwear used by NFL Combine participants and bring new apparel line to athletes and fans

NEW YORK and BUFFALO, N.Y., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League and New Era Cap, LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand, today announced a multiyear agreement making New Era the Official Outfitter of the NFL Scouting Combine beginning in 2025.

New Era will provide all performance apparel and headwear used by NFL Combine participants including outerwear, baselayer, compression wear, fleece, pants, shorts, caps, knits, headbands, socks and more.

The agreement expands the NFL's partnership with New Era, which has been the league's official on-field cap provider since 2012. In addition to designing and producing the NFL's high-profile Sidelines Collection, New Era also creates unique cap collections for several league initiatives and moments including Crucial Catch, Salute to Service, Inspire Change, NFL Draft and Super Bowl Championship celebrations.

"New Era was born in Buffalo – a football town through and through. This game is proudly part of our hometown's identity, and we couldn't be more excited to deepen our relationship with the NFL," said Chris Koch, 4th generation CEO of New Era. "For more than a decade, New Era Cap has been at the center of some of the biggest moments in NFL athletes' careers – from the caps they wear when their name is called on Draft Day to the ones that top off a Super Bowl Championship. We're excited to now have the opportunity to outfit the NFL Combine and play a part in another key milestone during athletes' NFL journeys."

As part of the agreement, New Era will hold retail rights to a variety of NFL Scouting Combine products. Next year, fans will be able to shop the look the athletes will wear along with NFL Combine collections in team colors and designs including t-shirts, hoodies, shorts and polo shirts.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held Feb. 24 through March 3, brings together more than 300 of the best college football players who are invited to participate in four days of training at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for evaluation by all 32 NFL teams in advance of the NFL Draft.

"New Era Cap has been a key longtime partner of the NFL, and we are excited to expand the partnership by designating them as our official NFL Scouting Combine outfitter," said Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL. "The Combine marks a transformative moment in a prospect's football career. New Era will now be integral to that experience, offering high-performance apparel, helping to enable prospects to perform at their full potential."

Official Combine products will be available to fans beginning in April 2025 with team-specific offerings on sale in June 2025, just in time for training camps. Fans can follow New Era social media channels for the latest updates and will be able to shop the collection at neweracap.com.

