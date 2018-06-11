National Geographic Learning Enters Elementary Mathematics Market with Debut of Big Ideas Math: Modeling Real Life

"We're excited to expand our portfolio and serve new students with math programs based on the most current research that engages, motivates and moves the needle on student performance," said Vincent Grosso, Senior Vice President, National Geographic Learning. "Given our focus on connecting the world and the classroom, this series helps students understand how math can be applied to their everyday life, an important skill for academic and life success."

Big Ideas Math: Modeling Real Life is written by renowned authors Ron Larson and Laurie Boswell with a strong emphasis on problem solving in the classroom. Students are equipped to transfer their mathematical knowledge to new concepts and apply their understanding to real-life situations.

The new series draws on research from expert mathematics educators, most notably the "visible learning" work from Dr. John Hattie. The author team collaborated directly with researchers to develop specific learning targets and success criteria for each chapter and lesson – based on Dr. Hattie's work examining "teacher clarity." This intrinsic element of the program's instructional design promotes student accountability for learning by establishing clear learning intentions and success criteria.

The series also features a digital solution with virtual math tools, embedded exploration activities and multi-media assets. An assessment engine allows teachers to build their own tests and assignments.

In addition to the elementary and middle school program, NGL offers Big Ideas Math print and digital resources for high school, providing a seamless experience from kindergarten through grade 12. With a consistent author voice from level-to-level, students make connections through cohesive progressions and rich instruction.

For more information, visit NGL.Cengage.com/bigideas.

About Cengage and National Geographic Learning

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. National Geographic Learning, a Cengage company, is a provider of quality core and supplemental educational materials for the PreK‐12, adult education and ELT markets. Cengage Learning and National Geographic Learning distribute a variety of content from the National Geographic Society to the academic and library markets worldwide. Visit us at www.cengage.com or NGL.Cengage.com/school.

About Big Ideas Learning

Big Ideas Learning, LLC and Larson Texts, Inc. were founded by Dr. Ron Larson to create instructional materials that provide a coherent mathematics curriculum to support world-class mathematics education. Big Ideas Learning works with educators in every step of the development process. Using mathematical and pedagogical research, the Big Ideas Math program focuses on fewer topics at each grade level, providing a narrower and deeper course of study that leads students to mastery of each benchmark as they move from grade to grade. Big Ideas Learning provides students and teachers with all the tools they need to succeed from middle school through high school math

