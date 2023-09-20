National Grid Renewables Announces $1.1 Million Charitable Pledge to Texas Fire Departments and School Districts

News provided by

National Grid Renewables

20 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Community Fund donations from Noble Solar & Storage Project in Denton County

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced its pledge to donate $1.1 million to Denton County, Texas school districts and fire departments through its Noble Solar and Storage Project (Noble). Noble is an operating 275 megawatt (MW) solar, 125 megawatt-hour (MWh) storage project located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, approximately 45 minutes north of Dallas.

Noble will support the Noble Community Fund via annual donations to the Krum Fire Department, Sanger Fire Department, Greenwood-Slidell Volunteer Fire Department, Sanger Independent School District, and Krum Independent School District.

"We are grateful for the collaboration and the opportunity to work with National Grid Renewables, especially given the rising costs of firefighting equipment and training," said Adam North, Assistant Fire Chief with the Krum Fire Department. "This collaboration will enable us to better serve the community by funding equipment and training to support our mission. We sincerely appreciate their continued support." 

The first annual distributions from the Noble Community Fund will be delivered to all five organizations this fall. The total donation amount is an estimated $1.1 million, provided through annual charitable funding of $55,000 over a twenty-year period. Funds are distributed through the Communities Foundation of Texas, a statewide nonprofit organization.

"At National Grid Renewables, we believe that we have a responsibility to be good stewards within our project communities, which includes playing a role in the economic vitality of our host communities throughout rural America," said Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables. "We know that oftentimes, the schools and local emergency services are at the heart of many of these communities, and we're proud to continue the tradition of investing in their growth and success."

As part of its community-focused and farmer-founded roots, National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each of its owned and operational large scale renewable energy projects. The purpose of these charitable funds is to engage in, assist, and contribute money to charitable and/or community activities and opportunities within the project communities. The gifts donated by the charitable funds are above and beyond any tax revenue delivered by National Grid Renewables' projects. To learn more about National Grid Renewables' commitment to communities, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com/communities

About National Grid Renewables
National Grid Renewables develops and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

National Grid Renewables

[email protected]

612.429.7050 

SOURCE National Grid Renewables

