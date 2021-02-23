National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground on 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois

"I think the Prairie Wolf Solar Project is a win-win for everybody," said Wes Humphres, a landowner in the Prairie Wolf project area. "It's going to be a huge benefit to the schools and other taxing bodies in the project area, and it will create and support jobs in the local community."

As previously announced in 2020, Prairie Wolf has an executed Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Cargill, marking the second renewable energy VPPA contracted between Cargill and National Grid Renewables, the first being for a portion of the Crocker Wind Farm in Clark County, South Dakota.

"The groundbreaking of the Prairie Wolf Solar Project is an exciting step forward in Cargill's work to support renewable energy as a way to change the way we power our operations, harnessing the innovative, economic and environmental benefits of renewable power," stated Eric Hoegger, Director, Global Renewable Energy for Cargill. "We are honored to continue partnering with National Grid Renewables as we work to fulfill our commitment to reduce CO 2 emissions by 10% by 2025, measured against a 2017 baseline."

Industry-leading Engineering, Construction, and Procurement (EPC) contractor, Swinerton Renewable Energy has been contracted to construct Prairie Wolf. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) located project is anticipated to begin operation by the end of 2021.

"The renewable energy sector is positioned for unprecedented growth in the coming years," said George Hershman, President of Swinerton Renewable Energy. "The development of large-scale, impactful projects like Prairie Wolf in newer solar markets like Illinois will be vital in helping our industry reach its ambitious goals and expand access to clean energy for more Americans. We applaud National Grid Renewables for their leadership in the Midwest."

Using the United States' Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, the project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 285,000 metric tons annually. Prairie Wolf will also benefit local and statewide economies through the production of new tax revenue, the creation of new jobs, increased local spending during construction and a local charitable fund estimated to contribute $800,000 over the first 20 years of project operation.

"Prairie Wolf is on the leading edge of the large-scale solar energy industry in the Midwest," stated David Reamer, Head of Development, U.S. Onshore Renewables for National Grid Renewables. "We are thankful to the community members in Coles County for welcoming us and look forward to bringing economic development to the local area. Further, we are pleased to partner with leading companies like Cargill and Swinerton Renewable Energy to prove that Midwest solar is economic, valuable, and the right choice for customers and businesses."

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables, part of the competitive, unregulated National Grid Ventures division of National Grid (NYSE: NGG), develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind and battery storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables develops projects for corporations and utilities that seek to repower America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future.

National Grid Renewables has a robust development pipeline of wind, solar and battery storage projects in various stages of development throughout the United States, as well as geographically diverse operational assets across the country. It supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. Please visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com to learn more.

About Swinerton Renewable Energy

Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE) offers engineering, procurement, construction, and SOLV® operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar photovoltaic plants throughout North America to a diverse range of clients. Over 130 years of building landmark projects, Swinerton has forged a reputation for unsurpassed safety, workmanship, on-time delivery, and customer satisfaction. Today, our team takes pride in building cost-effective solar systems that will generate reliable, clean power for many years to come. SRE has delivered over 6 GW of solar projects and our SOLV team manages 6.2 GW of PV plants. Learn more about Swinerton Renewable Energy at swinertonrenewable.com.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

