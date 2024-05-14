National Heritage Academies Honors 15 Teachers for Excellence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen teachers across the National Heritage Academies (NHA) network of partner-schools recently were honored by their staff and students as part of NHA's annual excellence awards program.

Ceremonies were held throughout the week during Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10, a time to recognize educators for their dedication to student learning and transforming lives.

Teri Turner, a fourth grade teacher at Keystone Academy, was honored as an Excellence in Teaching winner by National Heritage Academies.

While 15 teachers received the award, hundreds of others were recognized as finalists. The winners were revealed with a surprise assembly at each school complete with cheers from staff, students, and family.

The NHA Excellence Awards consist of: Excellence in Teaching, Administrative Excellence, and Dean of Excellence. For Excellence in Teaching, employees from across the organization are selected, including kindergarten through eighth grade, high school, specials, specialists, and paraprofessionals. Administrative Excellence recognizes a school office team, and Dean of Excellence recognizes one dean from the organization.

This year's Excellence in Teaching winners are:

Savannah Angel – Peak Charter Academy

– Cassandra Campbell – Linden Charter Academy

– Whitney Cords – Fortis Academy

– Kenya Gilbert – Regent Park Scholars Charter Academy

– Beth Graham – Ridge Park Charter Academy

– Lindsey Lautenbach – Excel Charter Academy

– Melissa Leggett – Landmark Academy at Reunion

– Alex Lewis – Andrew J. Brown Academy

– Erin McFarland – Rolesville Charter Academy

– Joseph Racanello – Brooklyn Scholars Charter School

– Lala Smith – PreEminent Charter School

– Latisha Starks – Advantage Charter Academy

– Lynda Stevens – Center Line Preparatory Academy

– Teri Turner – Keystone Academy

– Jennifer Zappia – Alliance Academy of Cincinnati

Finalists were chosen based on a variety of metrics, including individual performance ratings/scores, student learning results, teamwork, positive student relationships, resiliency, discretionary effort, and core values from the 2022-23 school year. In addition, a teacher needs to be recommended for the award by their principal and director of school quality.

Said NHA President and Chief Learning Officer Nick Sheltrown:

"This time of year is exciting because we recognize the committed educators who are making a difference in the lives of our scholars every day. These educators exemplify NHA's purpose – to transform lives. It's inspiring to hear their stories of courage, compassion, and perseverance – all of which are virtues taught in our schools. This year's winners of the Excellence in Teaching Award could not be more deserving."

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 101 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

