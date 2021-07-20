National Homebuilder Announces New Section in Jarrell's Sonterra West Development
Now selling: Cool Water at Sonterra by Century Communities.
Jul 20, 2021, 12:23 ET
JARRELL, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce it is now selling its second community in the 1,400-acre Sonterra West development, offering new construction homes in Jarrell, TX with access to existing amenities like a clubhouse, pool and trails—plus additional planned amenities. Priced from the upper $200s, versatile single-family floor plans—boasting functional and inviting open-concept layouts with stylish included features—will make it easy for homebuyers to find their best fit, while the charming location offers scenic surroundings with close proximity to hubs like Austin, Waco and Georgetown via I-35 and Highway 130.
Learn more and join the community interest list at CenturyCommunities.com/CoolWaterTX.
"We're thrilled to be opening our second section in this outstanding location, offering homebuyers convenient access to the greater Austin area in a tranquil setting with great planned amenities," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "And with a variety of inspired single- and two-story floor plans, we'll have a great selection for homebuyers to choose from."
MORE ABOUT COOL WATER AT SONTERRA:
- From the upper $200s
- Six single-story floor plans and seven two-story floor plans (13 total)
- 3 to 5 bedrooms
- 2 to 4 baths
- Up to 2,560 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- Included 42" kitchen cabinets, smart home package, appliances, blinds and more
Community address:
508 Bailey Park Drive
Jarrell, TX 76537
For more information, call 512.884.5788.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article