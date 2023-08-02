National homebuilder Century Complete Enters Baton Rouge Market

Century Communities, Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 15:56 ET

Online homebuying pioneer bringing affordable new construction to fast-growing area

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced its Century Complete brand entered the growing Baton Rouge market with two planned phases at Copper Oaks, located just 15 minutes from downtown in northeast Baton Rouge. Offering affordable new homes starting from the $250s, the first phase of Copper Oaks will begin selling in August, featuring an inspired lineup of single- and two-story floor plans. A second phase—Copper Oaks Reserve—is slated to open next year. When fully built out, Copper Oaks will offer 300+ quality new homes with convenient access to Downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana State University and more.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CopperOaks.  

"As one of the nation's most trusted builders, it's exciting to partner with local real estate professionals to help fill the need for affordable, quality new construction in Baton Rouge," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "Now is the perfect time for area homebuyers to join our Copper Oaks interest list and get in on the ground floor."

More About Copper Oaks | Baton Rouge, LA 
First phase of single-family homes coming soon from the mid $200s

  • A commuter's dream, Copper Oaks is less than 10 minutes from US 190 and I-110, offering quick, convenient access to Downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana State University and Baton Rouge Metro airport
  • Affordably priced 3- and 4-bedroom homes provide ample choices for your lifestyle and needs
  • Two-story and single-story floor plans featuring up to 2,014 square feet
  • 2-bay fully enclosed garages
  • Model home coming soon

NOW SELLING IN LOUISIANA

Timberstone Estates | New Iberia, LA
Single-family homes from the low $200s

  • Single-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 1,773 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Quick move-in homes available
  • Close proximity to US 90 with quick access to Lafayette

Mills TerraceScott, LA
Single-family homes from the low $200s

  • Single-story floor plans
  • 4 bedrooms, up to 1,773 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Quick move-in homes available
  • Near I-10 and less than half hour from Lafayette

Maggy's Ridge | Sulphur, LA
Single-family homes from the mid $200s

  • Single-story floor plans
  • 4 bedrooms, up to 1,773 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • USDA eligible
  • Charming small-town setting near Lake Charles

Maggy's Ridge Estates | Sulphur, LA
Single-family homes from the mid $200s

  • Single-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,020 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • USDA eligible
  • Convenient location just west of Lake Charles

Explore all Louisiana communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Louisiana.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO NOW OPEN IN BROUSSARD (NEAR LAFAYETTE) 
While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

481 Albertson Parkway, Suite 2
Broussard, LA 70518
337.210.2060

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: 
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Louisiana.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

